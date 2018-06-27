Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market to Grow at 12.4% CAGR by 2022

The global engineering software market defines the use of different software such as computer-aided designing (CAD) software, computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software, electronic design automation (EDA) software, and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software. These softwares are utilized across various engineering disciplines, such as electronics and communication engineering, electrical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, and mechanical engineering.

For Download free Sample report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/818

This research study, entitled “Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2022”, provides strategic analysis of the global engineering software market along with the market growth (size in US$ Bn*) forecast for the period from 2015 to 2022. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry trends. It also highlights the significant growth opportunities for engineering software in the next few years.

The report provides an extensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and the winning imperatives in the engineering software market and also analyzes the current and future engineering software market potential. The report segregates the engineering software market based on engineering software type and applications across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

The report segments the global engineering software market, on the basis of engineering software type, into computer-aided design (CAD) software; computer-aided engineering (CAE) software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software; architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) software; and electronic design automation (EDA) software. Furthermore, the global engineering software market is segmented by applications into design automation, plant design, product design & testing, drafting & 3D modeling, and other applications. The other applications segment includes 3D printing, enterprise resource planning, project management, and knowledge management.

Need more detailed information, Feel free to Visit – https://www.mrrse.com/engineering-software-market

The competitive positioning of key engineering software vendors in the global engineering software market mentioned in the report provides a detailed understanding of the various players in the market. The market position of the companies is identified based on factors such as product/service portfolio mix, geographic presence, tenure (duration of activity in the market), and their recent key developments. The competitive strategies implemented by leading engineering software vendors on a global scale are also provided in the report. The study analyzes the global engineering software market, and provides revenue estimates in terms of US$ Bn for the period from 2013 to 2022, wherein the forecasts are for the period from 2015 to 2022. The market forecasts are based on the analysis of existing dynamics and their potential future impact. Market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of various economic, political, technological, social, and legal factors, as well as the existing market dynamics influencing market growth.

The engineering software market is moderately fragmented in nature. Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes S.A., IBM Corporation, Geometric Ltd., Siemens PLM Software, Inc., SAP SE, Synopsys, Inc., PTC, Inc., Ansys, Inc., and MSC Software Corporation are a few key players operating within the global engineering software market.

The global Engineering Software market is segmented as below:

Global Engineering Software Market, By Software Type

Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software

Global Engineering Software Market, By Applications

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing

Drafting & 3D Modeling

Others (3D Printing, Enterprise Resource Planning, Project Management, and Knowledge Management)

Global Engineering Software Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America (LATAM)

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/818