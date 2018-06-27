Environment Monitoring & Sensing Market – Global Market Opportunity Assessment Study During 2025

Environment monitoring is a process performed in order to study and observe the environment and thereby educate people about the environmental conditions and their harmful impact on human life. The new techniques of environmental monitoring could offer fresh opportunities for better environmental protection. An environment monitoring and sensing system comprises a portable ground, remote sensors, satellites & measurement, and model data. This technology finds usage in air pollution monitoring, forest fire detection, greenhouse gas, and landslide detection (GHG) monitoring. In the last decade, demand for environment monitoring and sensing devices has increased in a wide variety of applications. Those of remote sensing include mineral exploration, geology, oceanography, agriculture, and land degradation. The portable environment and monitoring system detects pollution that cannot be observed, which further affects health and causes life-threatening diseases.

The market is segmented on the basis of application into the air, water, soil, and noise categories. On a global level, air and water are the revenue-generating segments. Air holds a major market share globally and is expected to continue its progress due to concerns related to pollution which create further health issues. Governments are stepping ahead in support which is likely to drive the air segment globally. The water segment is anticipated to advance at a steady rate due to rising concerns related to health and aquatic life. Water sensors and monitors are being installed to detect water contamination and to check the level of impurities so that preventive measures can be taken accordingly. The growing requirement of water, economic activities, and improvements in lifestyle patterns are predicted to drive the environment monitoring and sensing market into a positive direction. The soil segment includes land degradation, agricultural patterns, mapping forest landscapes, and seismic sensing. It proposes an agricultural environment monitoring server system to monitor information related to outdoor agricultural production environment by using the wireless sensor network technology to enhance production quality and yield. The convergence and integration of IT with agricultural technology which further increases productivity is a driving factor for the environment monitoring and seismic market. The noise segment is also projected to expand in the future.

Any innovation in seismic technology & monitoring techniques and government initiatives are estimated to propel the environment monitoring and sensing market. Technical issues and bugs related to monitoring equipment and sensor applications and the high cost factor could be major restraints.

Geographically, the environment monitoring and sensing market can be distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is poised to account for a major market share because of the increasing government funding and initiatives in environmental monitoring technology networking, strict regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on air quality standards, and growing government initiatives toward pollution prevention & control. The market in Europe is also anticipated to develop owing to the mature industrialization and stringent government norms on environment standards. Asia Pacific is predicted to reflect a healthy growth rate on account of the changing environmental policies and large-scale industrialization in the region. The environment monitoring & sensing market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness growth as well.

Key players operating in the environment monitoring and sensing market include Aeroqual Limited, General Electric, HORIBA, Ltd., Insitu Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Atlas Scientific, Honeywell International, Xylem Inc, and Sea-Bird Scientific.

