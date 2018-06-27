Machine Safety Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Machine Safety Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Machine Safety Market by product (PLCS, modules, safety sensors, controllers, relays and e-stop controls.), implementation (individual components and embedded components), application (material handling, robotics, assembly, metal working, packaging, welding and others.) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Machine Safety Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Machine Safety Market. According to report the global machine safety market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insight

Adoption of standards irrespective of government involvement is expected to drive the machine safety market. Additionally, increasing accidents at workplaces in developed countries is one of the important factors driving the demand for the machine safety. However, invasion of additional cost may restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, the demand for machine safety products such as emergency stop controls, pressure sensing safety sensors, and other machine safety devices have suddenly increased and thus the growth of the market is providing certain growth opportunities for global machine safety market in the upcoming years.

Segments Covered

The report on global machine safety market covers segments such as product, implementation and application. The product segments include PLCS, modules, safety sensors, controllers, relays and e-stop controls. On the basis of implementation the global machine safety market is categorized into individual components and embedded components. Furthermore, on the basis of application the machine safety market is segmented as material handling, robotics, assembly, metal working, packaging, welding and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global machine safety market such as, Honeywell International Inc, Euchner GmbH + Co. Kg , ABB Ltd. , PILZ GmbH & Co. Kg , Rockwell Automation Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , Schneider Electric SE , Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg, Siemens AG , and IDEC Corporation .

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global machine safety market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of machine safety market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the machine safety market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the machine safety market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

