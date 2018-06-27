Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing Market to Reach Nearly 6.82 Bn in Revenues by 2027

A new detailed study titled “Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the measurement technology in downstream processing market is likely to grow at over 6% CAGR and reach nearly US$ 6.82 Bn in revenues by the end of the forecast period.

The research study highlights the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends prevailing in the measurement technology in downstream processing market. According to the research study, the measurement technology in downstream processing market is heavily influenced by growing investment in healthcare. Many emerging countries in the world are investing in healthcare infrastructure to provide high quality services to their clients.

The report segments the global measurement technology in downstream market into product type market, end –user, country market, modality market and region market. The product type segment is further divided into sensors, transmitters and controllers, buffers and standard reagents, sensor housings, cables and connectors. The sensors are segmented into pH sensors, conductivity sensors, electrochemical, ORP sensors, optical, dissolved oxygen (DO) sensors and cell density sensor. The end-user segment is further sub-segmented into food & beverage companies, academic and research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organizations and others. The country segment is bifurcated into Canada and U.S., whereas the modality segment is categorized into single-use and reusable.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are Eastern Europe, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Latin America and Japan. According to the research report, North America and APEJ are likely to remain the leading markets for measurement technology in downstream processing landscape globally. The demand for measurement technology in downstream processing market in North America is likely to remain concentrated in the U.S., whereas China and India are promising markets for these technologies in APEJ.

The report also profiles the business and product strategies of some of the leading players in the market. According to the report, leading players in the market are focusing on consolidating their position in emerging regions to tap into the lucrative opportunities in the market. Some of the leading companies profiled in the research study include PendoTECH, Endress+Hauser AG, Applikon Biotechnology, Inc., Broadley-James Corporation, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hamilton Company, PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, and Sartorius AG.

