SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars for Audi R8 Spyder 4S now available

Nevada, Las Vegas – June 27, 2018

As of now, the SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars is available for the new Audi R8 Spyder 4S, from model year 2016 on. “We are pleased that we can now also offer a SmartTOP for the new R8 Spyder. We have been supporting the predecessor model since 2013,” explains PR spokesman, Sven Tornow.

The retrofit convertible top module provides clever additional functions for a more comfortable top operation. For one, it enables the operation of the top while driving with One-Touch. The tops button no longer needs to be held down during the entire movement of the top. SmartTOP owners only need to tap the interior button once and the roof opens or closes automatically.

In addition, the SmartTOP convertible top control allows for the operation of the top via the vehicles existing remote control. “Opening and closing the top from a distance with the cars key is a very popular feature. Our customers can open their top as they are approaching their vehicle,” continues Sven Tornow. This function uses the original vehicle remote control. No modification is needed for this function.

Furthermore, every SmartTOP module comes with numerous additional features: enabling all windows to be opened and closed via the remote control. On vehicles with a keyless entry package, it is made possible to open or close the top by touching the door handle. The position of the windows after the tops movement can be set, and the operating direction of the top button can be reversed if wished. Any current top movement is not interrupted by starting or stopping the engine.

By factory, the car cannot be locked via remote while the engine is running, therefore, upon customer request, the function “Lock running car” has been added. It allows locking the doors from the outside via the remote control while the engine is running.

The module is also made to allow for an easy installation. The SmartTOP roof module is supplied with a plug-and-play adapter, which ensures an easy connection between SmartTOP and the vehicle electronics. The attached USB port then helps with the configuration of the module, allowing the SmartTOP to be connected to the PC/MAC and programmed according to your own wishes. With it, software updates, provided free of charge by Mods4cars, can also be uploaded.

The product for the new Audi R8 Spyder 4S is available for EUR 299.00 + tax.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are also available for Audi cabriolet models A3, A4 and A5 as well as for the TT Roadster. The following car brands are also supported: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen to Volvo.

A product Video can be viewed here:

For more information:

http://www.mods4cars.com

