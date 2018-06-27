Specialty Polymers Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast 2024

Global Specialty Polymers Market: Overview

Specialty polymers are used across various industries such as electronics, medical, automotive, cosmetics, and construction. Among these, construction and electronics stood as the largest end users of specialty polymers in the recent past and are expected to retain their position in the coming years as well.

Specialty polymers are additives that are used to enhance the desired properties of polymers. They display specialized properties that make them preferable over conventional polymers. Specialty polymers are categorized under specialty chemicals and are suitable for a wide range of applications.

Broadly, specialty polymers can be categorized into thermoplastic polymers, polymer composites, electroluminescent polymers, biodegradable polymers, liquid crystal polymers, and conducting polymers. Each of these specialty polymers displays distinct properties that make them suitable for specific applications. For instance, thermoplastic insulators offer high heat resistance and flame resistance properties and are good insulators. Thus, thermoplastic polymers are used for manufacturing various electrical parts such as sockets and switches. They are also suitable for the manufacture of bullet-proof glass.

The report evaluates the growth prospects and factors that are positively influencing the growth of the specialty polymers market. It also presents insights into challenges that the market could face during the forecast period. Details of regulatory stipulations that industry players need to adhere to and consequences in the instance of non-adherence are presented at length.

The report presents the vendor landscape of the global specialty polymers market at length. This includes a detailed discussion on the prominent players along with their competitive profiles. An overview of the various micro and macro factors governing the specialty polymers market has been included, with inputs from opinion leaders.

