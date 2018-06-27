Water Soluble Polymer Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Water Soluble Polymer Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Water Soluble Polymer. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Water Soluble Polymer Market by type (guar gum, gelatin, polyacrylamide, casein, polyacrylic acid), raw material (natural, synthetic and semi-synthetic), application (Petroleum, Detergent & Household Products, Paper Making, Water Treatment) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global water soluble polymer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Water Soluble Polymer Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Water Soluble Polymer Market are Nitta Gelatin Inc, Beijing Hengju Chemical, Gantrade, Kemira Oyj, Polysciences, Inc., Gelita AG, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Kuraray Group, BASF, and AkzoNobel.”

Asia pacific to dominate the consumption of Water Soluble Polymer worldwide through 2017-2023

Rising health awareness and Increasing in the number of wastewater treatment process in the various industries over the globe are the major key factor likely to increase the application of water soluble polymer in several industries. Moreover the increasing the production of drug delivery system in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase the growth of water soluble polymer market over the next 6 year. Demand for water soluble market in various sectors such as cosmetic, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care is fuel the growth of market. Rising urbanizastion with result in growing population over the globe generating the requirement for the residential complex, houses which boost the end-user segments.

Asia pacific has the highest market share in the water soluble market over the next 6 years. The rising demand in the various end user-industries such as food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceutical in the china and India are making Asia pacific the leading market among the geography. Omkar Harne a research analyst at Infinium Global Research quoted that the growth in the Asia-Pacific market owing to the increasing industrial development, coupled with the favorable industrial regulations in developing economies of this region are creating an massive growth opportunities for manufacturing companies. On the other hand, North America is expected to have sluggish growth owing to the strict rules and regulation set by the government regarding the wastewater treatment which plays an important role in the growth of water soluble polymer market.

The leading players in the water soluble polymer market are Nitta Gelatin Inc, Beijing Hengju Chemical, Gantrade ,Ashland Nexton, BASF SE, SNF SAS, Ashland Inc, Arkema S.A. The Dow Chemical Company in the water soluble polymer market ,which is have their unique application in several verticals such as household product, water treatment, detergents and paper making. Ashland Nexton offers unique textures in gypsum, cement, and latex-based products in that way improving workability and appearance of building material.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global water soluble polymer market covers segments such as type, raw material, and application. The type segments include guar gum, gelatin, polyacrylamide, casein, polyacrylic acid and others. On the basis of raw material the global water soluble polymer market is categorized into natural, synthetic and semi-synthetic. On the basis of application the global water soluble polymer market is categorized into Petroleum, Detergent & Household Products, Paper Making, Water Treatment, Others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global water soluble polymer market such as, Nitta Gelatin Inc, Beijing Hengju Chemical, Gantrade, KemiraOyj, Polysciences, Inc., Gelita AG, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Kuraray Group, BASF, and AkzoNobel.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global water soluble polymer market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of water soluble polymer market.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the water soluble polymer market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the water soluble polymer market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

