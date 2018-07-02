2018 Protein Supplements Market By Trend, Technology, Core Material And Application Forecast Up To 2024

The report analyses the global protein supplements market by source, raw material, product, distribution channel and application. By source the market is further segmented into animal based and plant based. Animal based protein supplements was the dominant segment due to easy availability and presence of high nutritional value. Plant based protein supplements is expected to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By raw material the global protein supplements market is bifurcated into whey, casein, soy, pea and others (egg protein, wheat, rice, canola and collagen). Whey was the fastest growing raw material segment accounted for the highest CAGR. Pea raw material segment is expected to witness a growth in the forecast period followed by soy and casein

The Global protein supplement market is forecast to grow at a CAGR 6.0% to 7.0% during the forecast period 2018-2024. The growth of the market can be attributed to rising awareness about the benefits of including healthy diet & exercise and the growing demand for higher protein density in mainstream diet. Rising health awareness among the consumers drives the growth of the industry. The growing demand for fitness supplements from consumers and athletes is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The major restrain for the global protein supplements market is availability of cheap substitutes of protein supplements along with negative publicity & false claims affect the reputation of the protein supplement industry.

The global Protein Supplements Market Is Segmented on the Basis Of by Geography:

By geography protein supplements market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report.

North America is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share in protein supplements market which is then followed by Europe. The primary factor driving the market growth in North America and Europe is the growing demand for fitness supplements from consumers and athletes.

Protein Supplements Market Is Led by Leading Manufacturers:

