Ethyl Linalyl Acetate Market :Global Industry Analysis and Forecast During 2024

Ethyl linalyl acetate is a colorless, clear liquid chemical used as a perfuming agent and fragrance ingredient. It is a more refined alternative to linalyl acetate. Ethyl linalyl acetate is one of the most versatile and useful esters. It is softer, floral, more bergamot and less lavender than linalyl acetate and has an elegant, refreshing effect in floral bouquets. Ethyl linalyl acetate is increasingly being in perfumery, and seems not only to substitute linalyl acetate in many cases, but is useful in many applications. On the other hand, linalyl acetate has limitations in soaps and floral fragrances. The compound has greater stability, richer odor, and better tenacity. It also blends excellently with the conventional perfume and soap perfume materials with almost no limits of application. To the perfumer, ethyl linalyl acetate represents a source of fragrances, which no other material can provide. A good grade of ethyl linalyl acetate has soft sweetness quite different from its isomeric primary alcohols, geraniol, or citronellol. Furthermore, it serves as a natural and desirable top note in perfumes as it has lower boiling point than these alcohols. Its esters, particularly the acetate, impart predominant note in essential oils such as bergamot, and lavender. Ethyl linalyl acetate is an excellent base for old-fashioned but still popular cologne-type fragrances.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ethyl-linalyl-acetate-market.html

Ethyl linalyl acetate is used in large quantities in soap and detergent products, and has been found to be stable and non-discoloring. Additionally, its mellow character and fresh odor are of value in giving a natural character to perfumes based on synthetic aromatics. These properties extend the use of ethyl linalyl acetate to a wide range of floral and non-floral fragrances. Ethyl linalyl acetate is also employed in large quantities in soaps and detergents, including liquids of high alkalinity. Furthermore, fragrance compositions add fresh smell of pine to exotic top notes to fine perfumes and household cleaning products. The ethyl linalyl acetate market is expected to experience healthy growth during the forecast period. It is primarily driven by the demand from companies that manufacture food and beverages, cosmetics, perfumes, toiletries, and household products. Additionally, emerging middle class in developing countries is a key driver boosting the ethyl linalyl acetate market. Growth in the market is dependent on the availability and geographical distribution of flavors and fragrances among consumers. Furthermore, manufacturing aroma chemicals by chemical synthesis has opened up a branch of chemistry.

Based on end-use type, the global ethyl linalyl acetate market has been divided into soaps and detergents industry, cosmetics and toiletries industry, fine fragrances industry, and household cleaners and air fresheners industry. The global ethyl linalyl acetate market has been witnessing growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for natural ingredients. Additionally, several factors contribute to the growth of the flavors and fragrances market, including worldwide rise in industrialization, which is leading to large-volume production of flavored or scented products such as processed foods and beverages, personal care products, soap, detergents, oral hygiene products, and household cleaners. Despite the various advantages offered by flavors and fragrances, some restraining factors hamper the market. These include fluctuation in raw material prices.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20474

Asia Pacific dominated the global ethyl linalyl acetate market in terms of revenue in 2015. India and China are projected to exhibit rapid growth, boosting the usage of flavors and fragrances in the region. Furthermore, developing regions continue to acquire an increasing share of the global market. This creates vast market opportunities. Leading flavor and fragrance manufacturers are expected to continue to make investments in these areas. The ethyl linalyl acetate market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in developing countries; however, industrialized countries are slated to continue to account for the majority of demand. For instance, the U.S. alone accounted for around one-third share of total demand in 2015. Other countries with significant share of the market include China, Japan, France, Germany, and India.

Key players operating in the ethyl linalyl acetate market include BASF, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, China Flavors & Fragrances, and CPL Aromas.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/