Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

A new report has been published by Transparency Market Research, titled “Feminine Hygiene Products Market – Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2014 – 2020”. TMR, a market intelligence company based in the U.S., states that the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market stood at US$12,733.7 million in 2014 and is expected to reach US$20,414.2 million in 2020, growing at an 8.2% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

The term feminine hygiene refers to personal care products which are utilized by women during menstruation and hair removal as well as during the intimate hygiene regimen. There are a large number of factors fuelling the demand for feminine hygiene products. There is a rise in demand for different sizes of sanitary products and similar products which possess a great capacity for fluid retention. These products also provide exclusive protection by preventing side leakage and hence are highly preferred in Asia Pacific.

Moreover the increasing awareness on sanitation, and urbanization are also stimulating the demand for feminine hygiene products in Asia Pacific. Likewise, the increase in consumer preferences for advanced products, rising health concerns, and a fast life, are amongst the factors responsible for the rising inclination of the consumers towards the utilization of convenient and handy sanitary products. The report states that there are a variety of these products available in the feminine hygiene products market, namely tampons, sanitary pads, internal cleansers, menstrual cups, shields, and pantiliners. Amongst these, sanitary pads are the most widely used products in feminine hygiene during menstruation. Sanitary pads come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and absorption levels.

On the basis of geography, the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market is segmented into 12 countries, namely, China, Australia, India, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, and South Korea. The report segments each of these countries by product type, distribution channel.Among these, China dominated the market in 2014 by representing the biggest share and was trailed by Japan.

Due to increasing hygiene consciousness and awareness in China, consumers utilize expensive and premium quality sanitary products such as shields, tampons, pantiliners, blades, and disposable razors, instead of utilizing conventional products. Due to this fact, manufacturers are consistently investing in the introduction of new and improved products with enhanced qualities, and using innovative advertising efforts to supplement their investments.

According to this report, Japan’s consumers are seen to be more conscious about leading a healthy life and females here have a more active role in the society. Hence, they utilize numerous kinds of sanitary products to stay fresh and active during menstruation.

Likewise, the utilization of sanitary products is also predicted to rise in other countries during the forecast period.General merchandize retail outlets, variety stores, and dollar stores are amongst the most prevalent channels of distribution for feminine hygiene products. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are predicted to be the leading distributors, trailed by department stores and convenience stores till 2020.