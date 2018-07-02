Mobile Property Management with Beachside Property Rentals

Australia – Beachside Property Rentals is a mobile property management agency dedicated to provide flexible support and personalized service to property owners and tenants.

Beachside Property Rentals is based in Sunshine Coast, which provides regular rent reviews and inspection results to property owners, keeping them updated on the current status of their property.

Liz Malthouse, owner of the Beachside Property Rentals stated “You have to be comfortable and confident of the people that are going to be looking after your property. It’s not about the brand, it’s about the person that will be managing your property.”

Connecting with Beachside is more convenient compared to traditional real estate agencies because the owner itself is just one call away. Beachside operates on a mobile office, making it more accessible to the clients. “I don’t need an office to work. My car is my office, I have the internet, I have all the tools of every other agency, and I have my mobile and I have my computer. This makes me more accessible to my clients and available 24/7.” said Malthouse.

“It’s really important that we have that communication. The connection between all parties and me, as the communicator is important in order to have a good relationship.” shared by Malthouse.

In this video, Malthouse gives details about Beachside Property Rentals: youtu.be/_iIF2JuDqbk

For more information, you may visit beachsidepr.com.au or contact Liz Malthouse thru:

Contact #: 0438 409 842

Email: rentals@beachsidepr.com.au