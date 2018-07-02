Potash Ore Market Size | Competitors Strategy | Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Potash Ore Market

Potash Ore Market Overview:

Potash Ore Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Potash Ore consists of sodium chloride, potassium chloride, anhydrite, carbonate, and silicate. They are raw materials used in the production of potash, fertilizers, and chemicals among others. Potash ores can be processed by using two methods. The mechanical method of processing is called floatation and the chemical processing method is known as hot leaching. The floatation processing method is dependent on the capacities of sodium chloride and sylvite whereas, the hot leaching method depends upon the physiochemical properties of water, potassium chloride and halite. The global potash ore market is segmented on the basis of mineral extracted, on the basis of end use and regions. On the basis of mineral extracted the market is bifurcated into potassium chloride, sodium chloride and others. On the basis of end use the market is bifurcated into agriculture, metallurgical, chemical and others.

Potash Ore was earlier derived as a by-product of leaching tree ashes in metal pots. It is now derived from underground mines by way of mining. Renewed interest in the potash ore market has led to the commencement of R &D activities on bio fertilizers that are expected to further boost demand for the potash ore industry. On the other hand, health issues arising out of potash fertilizer consumption and fluctuating prices of potash can relatively slow down the growth pace of the industry.

Potash Ore Market Awareness:

Potash Ore is highly demanded from the fertilizer industry owing to its ability to promote robust growth in plants and crops. Moreover, the growing health awareness among the population throughout the globe coupled with the increasing demand for organic produce is expected to further add to the growth of the market. In addition, the demand from other applications such as dying fabrics, making soap, and glass production among others is also expected to positively contribute to the market growth during the forecast years. Furthermore, the growing research and development activities for the production of bio-fertilizers to keep up with the stringent government regulation relating to the use of fertilizers is anticipated to be a major opportunity in the global market of potash ore. However, the global economic shutdown, health issues arising from potash fertilizers, and fluctuating price of potash are some the major restrains of the market.

Potash Ore is the primary raw material used for the production of potash, compound fertilizer, and other chemicals. It consists of sylvite (KCl), halite (NaCl, which is also known as a rock forming mineral), various other components such as carnalite, anhydrite, silica, carbonate residue, and others. It is manufactured by both chemical and mechanical methods, such as hot leaching and flotation respectively. The hot leaching method depend upon physical properties of potassium chloride, sodium chloride, and water, whereas floatation method relies on the surfaces of sylvite, halite that is dampened by water and addition of chemicals as surfactants. Due to these factors, they are used in various applications such as agriculture, chemical, metallurgical, and others. Among the various segments of the market, the potassium chloride segment holds the major portion due to its growing consumption in the production of fertilizers in the agricultural sector. It is also widely used in the development of fruits, plants, and others. Due to these factors, this segment is expected to continue its dominance and set to drive the market growth over the assessment period. It is projected that the sodium chloride segment is set to grow at a significant rate owing to its growing consumption in chemicals for the production of caustic soda, sodium chlorite, and others.

Potash Ore Market Key Players:

Potash Ore Market are EuroChem (Switzerland), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (U.S.), Uralkali (Russia), Mining Associates (India), Nutrien Ltd (Canada), JSC Belaruskali (Belarus), K+S KALI GmbH (Germany), ICL (Israel), Kore Potash Limited (Australia), and Encanto Potash Corp. (EPO) (Canada) among others.

Potash Ore Market Competitive Landscape:

Potash Ore is a lucrative market and is expected show an increasing CAGR during the forecast period. Potash Company, Uralkali EuroChem Company, Intrepid company, Mining Associates Private Limited, Agrium Inc., JSC Belaruskali, K+S GmbH, are some of the major players operating in the market. These players are adopting various key strategies of market growth. These key players are adopting innovation, product launch, merger and acquisition, collaboration, increased investment in research and development activities and other market survival techniques to cater to the large consumer base and strengthen their position in the market. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

Potash Ore Market Segments:

Potash Ores Market is segmented on the basis of applications and mineral extracted.

On The Basis Of Mineral Extracted: Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride and Others.

On The Basis Of Application: Agriculture Industry, Chemical Industry, Metallurgical Industry and Others.

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Potash Ore Market Regional Analysis:

Potash Ore Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Geographically, North America is considered as the largest market for potash ore, followed by Canada. By 2011, Canada had a production capacity of 11.2 million tons. Potash ore is a major fertilizer in agriculture, therefore it has high demand in the European countries such as United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland and others, where the available arable land is more as compared to other regions. However, this factor has boosted growth of the European market. As of now, China and India are the world’s largest consumer of potash ores due to the large arable lands, huge population growth, and large levels of population who are dependent on agriculture.

Potash Ore Market Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

