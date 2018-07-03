Biostimulants Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2023

A research study titled, “Biostimulants Market by active ingredient, crop type and application- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Biostimulants Market was worth USD 1.48 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.61 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.45% during the forecast period. Biostimulants are organically created composts that are utilized to fortify plant advancement and efficiency, notwithstanding the sustenance of agrarian items. A biostimulant supports plant improvement and development all through the harvest life cycle, i.e., from seed germination to plant development. These composts additionally help in encouraging supplement translocation, osmosis, and utilize and upgrade soil ripeness for the most part by invigorating the advancement of reliant soil microorganisms.

The Biostimulants Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Biostimulants Market, By Active Ingredient, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Acid Based

Seaweed Extracts

Microbial

Other active ingredients

Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Row Crops & Cereals

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Other Types

Biostimulants Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Foliar

Seed

Soil

Biostimulants Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are BASF SE, Isagro Group, Sapec Group, Biolchim S.P.A, Novozymes A/S, Platform Specialty Products Corporation and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe is expected to rule the market over the forecast period. Strong regulations to expand generation of natural food are required to build the utilization of biostimulants. However, drowsy development of the agribusiness area in Western Europe is required to remain a controlling variable for the market. Also, presence of bio fertilizers is relied upon to represent threats of substitute over the coming years.

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

