Butyl Rubber Market to Earn a Valuation of USD 4.83 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Butyl Rubber Market by product and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Butyl Rubber Market was worth USD 2.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.83 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.82% during the forecast period. Better product properties when compared with natural rubber, on the basis of tear heat resistance, aging, and warm protection are expected to give a positive degree to market development over the gauge period. The developing interest for automobile tires for new vehicles and the substitution of old tires is driving the business development. Expanding interest for OEM tires because of the rising vehicle industry is foreseen to enlarge the market development over the coming years.

The Butyl Rubber Market Is Segmented A Follows:

Butyl Rubber Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Bromo Butyl

Regular Butyl

Chloro Butyl

Butyl Rubber Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Industrial & Medical Gloves

Tires & Lubes

Adhesive, Sealants, Stoppers

Others

Butyl Rubber Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Japan Butyl Company, Reliance Retail Limited, Kiran Rubber Industries, Timco Rubber Products, Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Lanxess. Leading organizations in this market are engaged on strategic acquisitions to remain competitive in this market. Furthermore, expanding existence in China and India for increased market share is also the focus of major companies in this market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America was one of the significant markets for butyl elastic, representing an offer of 15.1 percent in 2016 in terms of volume. The current United States approaches have expanded the pace of industrialization over the locale, which is probably going to give a positive degree to the development of the market over the estimate time frame. The developing automotive industry crosswise over Asia Pacific has pushed the usage of the product in the assembling of different automotive merchandise including wipers, tires, and brakes, which is probably going to drive industry development. Moreover, the need to replace tires that are used is additionally anticipated that would enlarge the business development.

What Our Report Offer:

1) An extensive research study on the global butyl rubber market and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the butyl rubber market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

