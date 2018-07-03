Canola Oil Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Leading Key Players Review and Forecast by 2023

Market Overview:

Global canola oil market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.8%. Numerous health benefits, low prices and easy availability is driving the market growth across the globe. Growing application of canola oil by personal care industry is influencing the demand of canola oil from last few years. Favorable government policies for minor oil crop producers has improved the production of canola in North America and Asia Pacific region. In Europe, large portion of canola oil is used for industrial purpose particularly to produce biodiesel.

Canola is considered as one of the best oil for heart health as it contains less saturated fat compare to any other oil. Canola oil is also very high in unsaturated fats which are good for health. It’s higher in the omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenicexpe acid (ALA) than any other oil. All these factors has impacting on consumer preferences while selecting the oil for food preparation and food processing.

The Global Canola Oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe has the major market share followed by Asia Pacific. Europe is one of the major producer of canola and support from government has made Europe a leading market for canola oil. China and India contributes maximum market share in Asia Pacific region and increased canola production in China and India has boosted the export canola oil from Asia Pacific region.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major canola oil market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Associated British Foods plc. (U.K.)

Sunora Foods (Canada)

Wilson’s Foods (South Africa)

JIVO WELLNESS PVT. LTD. (India)

DALMIA CONTINENTAL PVT. LTD (India) and

ARLA FOODS AMBA (Denmark)

Global Canola Oil market is segmented by canola species, processing, application, packaging and region. Canola oil application in bio-diesel is growing at faster rate due to increasing demand of bio-diesel. Brassica Rapa i.e. polish canola are in high demand due to its increased application personal care products and processed foods.

Intended Audience:

Canola Oil manufacturers

Food Industry

Personal care product manufacturers

Agriculture Industry

E-commerce

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

The top five importers of canola oil are U.S., Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium and France

Europe and China are the major producer of canola oil

Industry Segments:

Canola Oil market has been segmented on the basis of canola species which includes Brassica Rapa (Polish canola), Brassica napus (Argentine canola) and Brassica juncea (Brown mustard canola)

Canola Oil market has been segmented on the basis of processing which includes refined, modified, handmade, crude and others

Canola Oil market has been segmented on the basis of application which includes cooking purpose, processed foods, lubricants, personal care, bio-diesel and others

Canola Oil market has been segmented on the basis of packaging which includes drum, can, plastic bottle, glass bottle and others

Brassica Rapa i.e. polish canola are in high demand due to its increased application personal care products and processed foods. Many key players are use refined and modified processing technique compare to other type of processing. Canola oil application in bio-diesel is growing at faster rate due to increasing demand of bio-diesel.

Regional Analysis:

