3/7/2018 – The demand for concrete acid staining is rising among homeowners who are finding out just how versatile and beautiful these floors can be! Installing a concrete floor is much more than simply pouring that dull, gray concrete and waiting for it to dry. There are now so many ways that you can spruce up a concrete floor by adding designs and colors, you really are only limited by your own imagination!

Stained Concrete Charlotte – Concrete Staining is just one of these ways that you can get the exact look you want out of your concrete flooring without breaking the bank! However, concrete staining can be a bit tricky as often, you only get one chance. Improper concrete staining can take just a few minutes to go wrong so it’s important to know how to properly stain your concrete before taking on the task! When in doubt a concrete professional is the best person to talk to about the homeowner’s ability to stain their concrete and have the best outcome.

Concrete Staining always begins with first choosing the color that you want to use as a stain. These stains are available at any hardware or home improvement store and can be mixed to create different colors, allowing you to have the exact look that you want! When choosing a color, consider things such as what color the room is where the floor is to be stained and what color will be easy to maintain. Rich browns and darker colors will be easy to maintain whereas choosing a lighter color will mean that you will need to clean the floor more often.

