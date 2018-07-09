Motion Control Market 2018 by Revenue Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Production and Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of Motion Control Market

Market Scenario:

Motion control is an industrial process which is also defined as servo control or robotics, used in the movement of specific load from one place to another in the controlled fashion. This process is equipped with various hardware equipment’s such as motors, sensors, drives, control units and a software. Growing industrialization and high adoption of automation in the industrial process is driving the market of motion control whereas the high deployment cost and lack of availability of professionals are some of the major restraints of the market. The global market of motion control is expected to grow at CAGR of ~6% during the forecast year and expected to reach at market size of US ~$22 billion by the end of forecast period.

Study Objectives of Motion Control Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Motion Control Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Motion Control market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the Market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the Market for segment by Component, Cooling Type, Service, End-User, Verticals and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To Track and Analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Motion Control

Key Players

The key players in the market of motion control are- ABB Group (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc., (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Motion Control Corporation (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Trio Motion (U.S.), Emerson Electric (U.S.), AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.), Aerotech Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

The Global Motion Control Market has been segmented on the basis of technology, components, application and industry. By Technology, market includes- Pneumatic, Hydraulic, and Electromechanical Actuation. By Components, the market has been derived as- Controller, Drives, Motors, and Software among others. Application of motion control includes- Inspection, Material handling, Packaging among others whereas the industry includes- Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Robotics among others.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of Motion Control due to the strong presence of manufacturing companies in China, Japan and South Korea. Growing economy of Asian countries are also playing major role in the development of motion control market. Europe stands as second biggest followed by North America. North America motion control market is majorly driven by the factors such as high consumption of electronic equipment and rich presence of healthcare industry.

Intended Audience

OEMs

Automation Service Providers

Motion Control Distributors

Technology Provides

Sensor Manufacturers

Connectivity Providers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL MOTION CONTROL MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY

1.3.2 GLOBAL MOTION CONTROL MARKET: BY COMPONENTS

1.3.3 GLOBAL MOTION CONTROL MARKET: BY APPLICATION

1.3.4 GLOBAL MOTION CONTROL MARKET: BY INDUSTRY

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

3 GLOBAL MOTION CONTROL MARKET: OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 DEFINITION

3.1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF MOTION CONTROL MARKET

4 GLOBAL MOTION CONTROL MARKET, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1 KEY STRATEGIES AND DEVELOPMENTS

4.1.1 ACQUISITIONS

4.1.2 PARTNERSHIPS & COLLABORATIONS

4.1.3 PRODUCT LAUNCH

4.1.4 BUSINESS EXPANSION

4.1.5 OTHERS

4.2 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

4.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

4.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

4.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

4.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

4.2.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5 MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 MARKET DRIVERS

5.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

5.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Continued…

