Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market 2022: Leading Key Players, Upcoming Trends, Industry Sales and Revenue

Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market is expected to grow at an exponential CAGR in the years to come. In its simple form PPS resin or polyphenylene sulfide is an engineering polymer whose structure is composed of benzene and sulfur. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is an organic polymer consisting of aromatic rings with sulfides. PPS has proven traits to resist any chemical or thermal attack and synthetic fibers and textiles inherit this trait from polyphenylene sulfide. PPS is understood to make filter fabric for coal boilers, papermaking felts, electric insulation, gaskets and membranes.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market by Product Type: Chemically Branched, Linear Polymer and Others

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Market by Applications: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial and Others

The desirable properties of PPS further include that the polymer has a high melting point, is not combustible and to add to all of it, the compound is self-extinguishable. PPS is latently engineering plastic and hence commonly used as a high-performance based thermoplastic. An identifying method for PPS is the accompanying metallic sound when struck. The global PPS resin market is displaying rapid growth in forthcoming period. PPS resin is a semi-crystalline, high temperature engineering plastic that has exceedingly high mechanical, high temperature properties and chemical resistance fulfilling an alternative for metals and thermostats. PPS resin is generally reinforced with glass to increase thermal and mechanical properties.

PPS is found in many forms and they are compounds, films, coatings and PPS resins exhibit many thermal and mechanical properties. In this manner, PPS resins have applications in injection molding. PPS has many desirable characteristics which include resistance to heat, acids and alkalis and to bleaches, sunlight and abrasion. PPS resins also make up fibers and coatings. Markets such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial and other applications use PPS resin extensively with automotive comprising largest sector in terms of volume consumed. Unfiled PPS resins can be melt spun and melt blown to make fibers and fabrics that are used in conveyor belts, flame-resistant clothing and filtration media inputs.

