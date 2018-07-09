Reinsurance Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Reinsurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Reinsurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Reinsurance market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Reinsurance market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Reinsurance market size was 247500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 287700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered 
Munich Re 
Swiss Re 
Hannover Re 
SCOR SE 
Lloyd’s 
Berkshire Hathaway 
Great-West Lifeco 
RGA 
China RE 
Korean Re 
PartnerRe 
GIC Re 
Mapfre 
Alleghany 
Everest Re 
XL Catlin 
Maiden Re 
Fairfax 
AXIS 
Mitsui Sumitomo 
Sompo 
Tokio Marine

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
P&C Reinsurance 
Life Reinsurance

Market segment by Application, split into 
Direct Writing 
Broker

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Reinsurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 
1 Industry Overview of Reinsurance 
1.1 Reinsurance Market Overview 
1.1.1 Reinsurance Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Reinsurance Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 Europe 
1.2.3 China 
1.2.4 Japan 
1.2.5 Southeast Asia 
1.2.6 India 
1.3 Reinsurance Market by Type 
1.3.1 P&C Reinsurance 
1.3.2 Life Reinsurance 
1.4 Reinsurance Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Direct Writing 
1.4.2 Broker

2 Global Reinsurance Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Reinsurance Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Munich Re 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2 Swiss Re 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3 Hannover Re 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4 SCOR SE 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5 Lloyd’s 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6 Berkshire Hathaway 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7 Great-West Lifeco 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8 RGA 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.9 China RE 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.10 Korean Re 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Reinsurance Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.11 PartnerRe 
3.12 GIC Re 
3.13 Mapfre 
3.14 Alleghany 
3.15 Everest Re 
3.16 XL Catlin 
3.17 Maiden Re 
3.18 Fairfax 
3.19 AXIS 
3.20 Mitsui Sumitomo 
3.21 Sompo 
3.22 Tokio Marine

4 Global Reinsurance Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018) 
4.1 Global Reinsurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018) 
4.2 Global Reinsurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018) 
4.3 Potential Application of Reinsurance in Future 
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Reinsurance

