Senior Helpers of North Ohio Provides Surgery Assistance and Sitter Services to Seniors in Hospitals

The home care provider offers surgery assistance and sitter services for families, whose senior loved one is recovering in the hospital, to bring them peace of mind.

[WOODMERE, 7/9/2018] — Senior Helpers assists families in looking after their senior loved one who is in the hospital, giving them an opportunity to take a break and attend to other concerns. The senior home health care services in Woodmere understands how vital it is for families to have someone who will always be with their senior member.

Caregivers Available Around the Clock

According to Senior Helpers of North Ohio, the organization can provide local-based caregivers who are available 24 hours a day. The team of caregivers aims to minimize the challenges that family members experience.

The home care provider adds that caregivers can provide surgery assistance and sitter services in different facilities. Apart from patients in hospitals, those who are in nursing homes can receive these services as well.

In addition, this is also applicable to patients who are in Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) and Assisted Living Centers.

Benefits for Patients and Families

The surgery assistance and sitter services from the in-home care provider will bring several benefits both for the family and the patient. Families will feel at ease knowing that their loved one has a watchful companion.

For this reason, it will give family members peace of mind even if they are away from their loved one. Senior Helpers of North Ohio carefully selects the caregiver that will look after each patient while considering their situation.

This program will also allow patients and families to have a quick start of the care services that Senior Helpers offers. Caregivers do not only provide assistance while the patient is in a facility, but they also provide care as they transition to home.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is a home care provider for seniors that focuses on providing older adults with dependable services, professional caregivers, peace of mind for the family, better quality of life for the patients, and independent living at home. Its process-oriented staff works with registered nurses or social workers during an assessment that determines the status and care plan of clients.

