Unified Network Management Market | projected to grow at a CAGR 17% and is expected to reach USD 13 Billion by 2022

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing and technologically developing environment, security needs are ever increasing. The market trend towards the higher requirement analytical tools and analytics applications are driving the unified network management market. The study indicates that due to rapid increase in network traffic, most of the organizations are improving their focus on analyzing data effectively. The implementation of network traffic management solution of unified network management will boost the market in a positive way.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2412

The study indicates that unified network management market has increased due to the ability to provide better cyber security and advanced analytics. The cloud based unified network management is expected to grow due to the high adoption of cloud technologies. The high cost of unified network management solutions is the restraining factor in the growth of unified network management market.

Unified Network Management Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the Unified network management market are- Accenture PLC (Ireland), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland), Ericsson (Sweden), Allot Communication (U.S.), Sandvine Inc. (Canada), Tibco Software (U.S.) among others

Unified Network Management Market Segmentation

The Unified Network Management Market has been segmented on the basis of type, solution, services, deployment, organization size and end-user. Looking through the solution segment it’s been observed that network traffic management solutions are expected to dominate the Unified network management market by the forecast period, due to growing data traffic challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Network traffic management includes controlling and monitoring network activities along with prioritizing, managing, and reducing the network traffic, congestion, latency, and packet loss. The unified network management market is dominated by consulting services. The study shows that high adoption of wireless hardware devices such as smartphones and other internet enabled devices are witnessed due to which wireless network type is growing significantly in the unified network management market.

The study indicates that adoption of cloud based unified network management tools would enable companies to understand the real time network traffic and distribution bandwidth across the technology. The cloud based unified network management is expected to see a sudden hike in the unified network management market.

Unified Network Management Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Unified network management market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in Unified network management market. It has been observed that North America region has high implementation of analytics solutions, increased cyber-attacks and higher technology adoption which has resulted in the growth of unified network management market.

The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in Unified network management market by the forecast period. The increased number of smartphone users in the region are expected to give a boost to Unified network management market by the forecast period.

Get Completed Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/unified-network-management-market-2412

Intended Audience:

Technology investors

Unified network management solution providers

Unified network management service providers

Internet service providers

Unified network management cloud service providers

Unified network management platform providers

Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Unified Network Management Market, By Type

Table 2 Unified Network Management Market, By Service

Table 3 Unified Network Management Market, By Deployment Type

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Network Solution

Figure 2 Unified Network Management Market: By Type (%)

Figure 3 Unified Network Management Market: By Service (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com