Develop Your Employees Technical Skills with Ascending Training Solutions!

Ascending Training Solutions is a Cape Town based Company, that offers technical skills as well as soft skills training material for different companies and industries. They help in improving the quality and efficiency of businesses by providing effective training material specifically designed, as per requirements.

In any organisation, the employees play a crucial role. Proper training and skill development courses assist in increasing the productivity and development of the company. All these factors help in determining the success rate of an organisation. Many companies face challenges in terms of time, costs, output and other factors. The courses offered by Ascending Training Solutions, can be facilitated by your own supervisors and managers in your own place and time. This company essentially aims to:

Focus on each individual client.

Provides a cost-effective service.

Offers short lead times.

Advantages Of Using Ascending Training Solutions Training Material:

a. Save cost

b. Customise the content

c. Enjoy convenience

d. Great consistency

e. Strong connection between teams

How Ascending Training Solution Works

The company believes in complete satisfaction of their customers, so that they are able to excel in their respective job areas. The work procedure of the company involves certain important steps:

a. It starts with a consulting process

b. A visit to understand the day-to-day operations.

c. Discuss the training needs and requirements

d. Develop training material based on the discussions.

e. Training material submission.

Vision and Mission:

The company believes in empowering the employees through learning and development. The mission is to develop training material that will:

Help the organisation in enhancing their quality, productivity and efficiency through training and development.

To provide the business high quality training material.

Train the employers with effective learning and development materials.

Soft Skill Training Material:

They develop a wide range of soft skill training material that includes Leadership Management, Personal Management, Customer Relations, Communication Strategies, and Business Fundamentals etc.

Technical Skills Training Materials:

Their technical skills training material includes overview of the machine and process, lock-out and safety procedures, start-up procedures, shut down procedures, change over procedures and others.

To know more about the company, visit: https://www.ascending.co.za/

Contact:

162 Blaauwberg Road, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 082 920 5363