Laboratory Sterilizers Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2023

Laboratory sterilizers are essential to maintain a sterile environment in medical laboratories and prevent the ruining of culture media and other samples. This is expected to drive the Laboratory Sterilizers Market. As many different types of micro organisms and other transmissible agents are present on the surface of medical equipment and biological cultural media in laboratories, laboratory sterilizers become essential to ensure these equipment and media are not contaminated. Thus, the demand for laboratory sterilizers will grow in the years to come.

The growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections or nosocomial infections is a key driver for the high demand of laboratory sterilizers. There has been an increase in the number of cases relating to hospital acquired infection in the recent past on account of improper disposal and poor disinfection techniques used by clinics and hospitals. This has compelled several healthcare and safety authorities across the globe to mandate the use of proper disinfection techniques and use of sterilizers in healthcare facilities. This is benefitting the global laboratory sterilizers market.

Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market: Trends and Opportunities

Some of the recent trends in the market is the development of sterilizers that are becoming smart and also quite flexible. This means the advancements in technology have resulted in the development of laboratory sterilizers that are able to function efficiently with minimal input from humans. Sterilizers are developed in such a way that they can be integrated to work with different devices or instruments in the laboratories. With rapid technological innovations in research and microbiology, the demand for highly safe and accurate sterilizers is anticipated to increase in the coming years. The increasing requirement for developing drugs on account of increasing prevalence of various diseases will create a need for laboratory sterilizers.

Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market: Geographical Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global laboratory sterilizers market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Of these, North America is leading in the market, trailed by Europe. Rise in safety measures and growing number of surgeries in these regions are pushing the demand for laboratory sterilizers. Stringent rules laid by governments for various research laboratories mandating the sterilization of instruments after every use will create a heightened demand for laboratory sterilizers and drive the market.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated to witness a growth in the forecast period and emerge as the most attractive market in the coming years. the large population base and the presence of skilled workforce will be key factors that will drive the market for laboratory sterilizers in the region. The number of research laboratories and increasing preparation of drugs requiring sterilized culture media in Asia Pacific is increasing and this will also drive the market. A growth in the patient pool, increasing disposable income of the people, and tax benefits are some of the other factors fueling the growth of the laboratory sterilizers market in Asia Pacific.

Global Laboratory Sterilizers Market: Companies Mentioned

Players operating in the market are striving to develop sterilizers that are more efficient and effective against micro organisms, sterilizing medical equipment and other culture media. The report profiles leading manufacturers of laboratory sterilizers. They are: Getinge Group, Kimberley-Clark Corporation, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Belimed AG, Cantel Medical Corp., STERIS Corporation, Nordion, Inc., and SAKURA SI CO., LTD. The report discusses the recent developments and strategies adopted by players to stay in the competitive environment.

