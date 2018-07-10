LIDAR Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2018-2022

Market Highlights
LIDAR stands for light detection and ranging which also known as remote sensing. LIDAR does not require electromagnetic radiation, but it requires laser pulses that strike the object back to the sensor. It measures the distance from the sensor to the object by determining the time between the releases to receiving of the reflected pulse.
Data processing technologies over other technologies, automated systems in LIDAR, adoption of aerial LIDAR and emergence of new applications are the factors contributing to the growth of the LIDAR Market. However, less awareness about the benefits of LIDAR systems, use of expensive components in LIDAR systems such as laser scanners, navigation system, high-resolution 3D cameras which collectively increases the cost of LIDAR systems are hampering the growth of the overall market.
The growth in this market can be attributed to the encouragement from the governments, application of LIDAR in engineering projects & large magnitude set and rise in demand for robust security and sensor accuracy
Key Players
The key players in the global lidar market include Faro Leica Geosystems (Sweden), Technology (U.S.), Velodyne LiDAR, Inc. (U.S.), Beijing Beike Technology Co., Ltd (isurestar) (China), Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH (Austria) Quantum Spatial (Aerometric, Inc.) (U.S.), Teledyne Optech Inc. (Canada), YellowScan (France), Geokno India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Trimble Inc. (US) and others.
LIDAR Market Segments
According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into type, application, component, end-users and region.
By Type-
- Terrestrial
- Airborne
By Component-
- Laser
- Navigation
- Camera
- GPS Receiver
- GSS Receiver
- MEMS
By Application-
- Seismology
- Corridor mapping
- Exploration
By End-Users–
- Oil & Gas
- Transportation
- Mining
- Tourism
- Defense and aerospace
- Archaeology
- Others
Out of these components, GIS accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing demand for GIS services in canopy height estimation, forest planning, and harvesting planning applications. They are majorly adopted by the government for the forest management and for planning crops.
Market Research Future Analysis
The global lidar market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. GSS segment of LIDAR market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.
North-America accounted for the largest market share, because of the increasing investment by various firms towards ADAS and driverless cars and also provides new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost LIDAR systems.
