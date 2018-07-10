Side channel blower of the SKVTechnik wash salad

For injecting the compressed air into the bubble bath, the SKVTech’s channel compressors are used. The bubble bath is the heart of the salad washing machine.

Functionality:

Side channel blowers permanently blow compressed air into the water of the immersion basin of the salad washing machines, literally causing the washing water to boil. The vegetables, which are guided by the bubbling water of the dip tank, are cleaned of adhering soil and dirt and prepared for sale. Lettuce, lettuces, cucumbers, spinach or parsley are particularly suitable for cleaning in salads. If customers buy these products in stores in the future, then it is possible that they were cleaned and packaged by washing machines from B. Miller Maschinenbau in Aspach. Side channel blowers from SKVTechnik have pressed the air into the plunge pool.

The production process is the following:

The plants are washed directly in the vegetable crate. This fact makes the washing process effective, because the fruit is packed directly into the transport box on the harvester and thus additional packing operations can be saved. To operate the salad washing machine only a worker is necessary, which takes over the loading of unwashed salad on the front and the removal of the washed vegetables on the back.

The employee places the vegetable crates on the conveyor belt and these drive under the conveyor belt under water into the air-fed bubble bath. The water circulation in the bubble bath washes the earth out between the plant leaves. When the transport crates have crossed the bubble bath with the vegetables, the plants are subsequently rinsed with fresh water.

Depending on the degree of contamination of the vegetables and depending on the type of vegetables, the speed of the conveyor belt is variably adjustable. The user can therefore respond to different levels of pollution and plant species and then adapt the machine. The side channel blower always blows with full pressure into the plunge pool, so that the strongest turbulence of the water takes place and a quick and effective cleaning of the plants takes place per unit of time. With the illustrated machine, up to 400 vegetable transport boxes can be washed per hour.

How does the saladsink work exactly?

The entire processing section in the machine is provided with a conveyor belt. The conveyor belt picks up the salad boxes and conveys them into a plunge pool, bringing the boxes under water into a sink. Due to the length of the pelvis and the transport speed of the conveyor belt, the length of stay of the vegetable crates under water is longer or shorter. The transport speed of the conveyor belt can be influenced by the operator. The operator can therefore respond to different levels of pollution and different plant species. Having arrived in the plunge pool, the decisive washing process is now carried out. A side channel blower pushes air through a pipe system and various outlets into the water of the dip tank. The rising bubbles set the water in motion, similar to when it boils. The bubbling water washes on the salad adhering soil or other pollution. This process continues as long as the salad box is in the dip tank. At the end of the dip tank, the conveyor belt carries the salad boxes back up over the water surface. There, the salad is again sprayed with fresh water. The employee removes the cleaned salad with the transport crates from the conveyor belt.

SKVTechnik recommends a suitable side channel compressor:

For the production of compressed air for the above-described salad washing machine by means of a side channel blower SKVTechnik today proposes a S3-1-219-2,2kW-3. This model is equipped with a three-phase motor (3-phase). There are also models with 1-phase motor available. Approx. 175 m³ of air per hour can be expected at the depths of approximately 0.50 m in the plunge pool of the salad dipping machine. This amount of air keeps the water moving properly and creates a good wash around the salad to be washed.

The S3 is an Italian machine and achieves a volume capacity of 219 m³ / h with the throttle open and a maximum blowing pressure of 250 mbar. The machine has a delivery time of one week within Germany. This applies to orders in the SKVTechik online shop. SKVTechnik offers all Side Channel Compressor categories. From the small 0.2 kW motor to the 36 kW motor, every desired machine type is available. Customers are now convinced by the advantages of buying online at SKVTechnik.

