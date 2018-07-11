Automated Microscopy Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2023

A research study titled, “Automated Microscopy Market by product, application and end user- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

Global Automated Microscopy Market is challenged by conventional microscopy. However, lower cost of conventional microscopy is acting as a competitive advantage. This report provides comparative intelligence about conventional and automated microscopy. The report provides market trends for automated microscopy market and expected transition of these trends in future

The Global Automated Microscopy Market is expected to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Microscopy is the innovation that spotlights on amplifying the pictures of little natural example. Computerized microscopy is a propel innovation that utilizations propel checking procedures, for example, nuclear power microscopy (afm) and raman confocal frameworks, that upgrade observing of organic example. Advancement of easy to understand and less mind boggling magnifying instrument is driving the development of automated microscopy market.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players of worldwide automated microscopy market report incorporates Olympus Corp., Nikon Corp., Hitachi High Technologies Ltd., Fei Company, Carl Zeiss, Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Asylum Research.

Automated Microscopy Market Segmentation

By Product

Inverted Microscope

Fluorescence Microscope

Electron Microscope

Scanning Probe Microscope

By Application

Nanotechnology

Medical Diagnostics

Life science monitoring

Material Science

Semiconductors

Other Applications

By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

APAC overwhelms the worldwide automated microscope market because of headway in the innovation, government and mechanical financing. North America, trailed by APAC, is relied upon to develop quickly and is anticipated to reach second most market share. Europe and Rest of the World are likewise anticipated that would develop third largest share.

1) An extensive research study on the global automated microscopy market and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the automated microscopy market

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Company Profiles:

Olympus Corp.

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Key Financials

Strategic Developments

Nikon Corp.

Business Overview

Product Portfolio

Key Financials

List of Tables

Table: Global Automated Microscopy Market, By Product, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Inverted Microscope Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Fluorescence Microscope Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Electron Microscope Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Scanning Probe Microscope Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Optical Microscope Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Other Products Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

