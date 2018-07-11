Global Platinum based Cancer Drug Market Outlook 2018 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities

Summary:
This report studies the Platinum based Cancer Drug market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Platinum based Cancer Drug market by product type and applications/end industries.
In the last several years, global market of platinum-based cancer drug developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4.29%. In 2017, global revenue of platinum-based cancer drug is nearly 1285 M USD; the actual sales are about 27572 K units.
The major players in global Platinum based Cancer Drug market include
Sanofi
Hengrui Medicine
ASK Pharma
Yi Bai Pharmaceutical
Qilu Pharmaceutical
Teva
Pfizer
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
Mylan
Sun Pharma
Novartis
Debiopharm
Accord Healthcare
SK Chemicals
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Platinum based Cancer Drug in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, the Platinum based Cancer Drug market is primarily split into
Cisplatin
Oxaliplatin
Carboplatin
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Colorectal Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Lung Cancer
Other
