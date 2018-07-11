MBD Group Celebrates 8th Founder’s Day with Grandeur

The shining edifice that MBD Group is today has been because of the vision and inspirational leadership of its founder, Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra. As the Group continues to break new ground, his vision and entrepreneurial abilities have enabled the company to go from strength to strength. As a tribute to the legendary leader and founder, MBD Group celebrated their founder’s 73rd birth anniversary as their 8th founder’s day with much fanfare and enthusiasm.

The Group’s success can be attributed to its Founder’s Motivation, Belief and Determination and that’s what we think MBD stands for in true sense. The theme of this year’s Founder’s Day has been “Infinity” which reflects the journey of Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra, a first-generation entrepreneur who dared to be different. He was an exceptionally gifted leader and role model whose vision and values will continue to be a beacon for MBDians and for many more whose lives he touched through his efforts and philanthropy. The occasion was graced by the presence of Indresh Kumar, RSS leader, Prasanna Kumar Patasani, VP, Biju Janta Dal, Maninderjeet Singh Bitta, Chairman, All India Anti- Terrorist front & former chief of the Indian Youth Congress.

On this occasion, the team members of the MBD Group came together and remembered his contribution in making MBD Group the leading player in the field of education and publishing and an emerging strong contender in the real estate and hospitality sector.

The event commenced with the Chairperson, Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, paying an emotional tribute to Malhotra Ji and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Dignitaries, bureaucrats, friends and MBDians paid rich tribute to his illustrious life in a gala cultural event featuring performances, awards, scholarships and speeches.

MBD Group also carried out corporate social responsibility week under AKM Charitable Trust wherein they undertook sharing and caring activities related to education, scholarship, cleanliness drive, mid-day meals, skill training and much more that helps in making the community a better place to live in. MBD Group drives all CSR initiatives under ‘MY BEST DEEDS’, which is managed by a dedicated volunteer committee and supported by the respective corporate social responsibility champions across multiple verticals on a pan India basis. Moreover, MBD Group, through AKM Charitable Trust, extends its support to projects like “Empowering Girl Child with Education”, “Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan” and many more.

On this occasion, Mrs. Satish Bala Malhotra, Chairperson, MBD Group said, “Today, we have all gathered here to celebrate the life of a legend. Malhotra Ji continues to inspire us through the successful journey of MBD Group. Every year on 10 July, we celebrate his life’s journey and the role he played in establishing the MBD brand, an industry benchmark and the mentoring he provided is legendary and truly remarkable.”

MBD Group in over six decades has always stayed true to its core value of Moving Beyond Dreams. The Group also ventured into premium and luxury mixed use developments. It has presence in the UK, Middle East, South Africa and Sri Lanka with its basket of education services. In hospitality sector, MBD Group signed a joint venture with Deutsche Hospitality, Europe’s leading Hotel Company. Under this JV, they plan to come up with 20 luxury hotels in the next 15 years under the MBD Steigenberger brand.

Ms. Monica Malhotra Kandhari, MD, MBD Group said, “We have remained true to our Founder’s vision. My father has been a futurist; he led a remarkable life and built an extraordinary brand MBD. His courage, perseverance and far-sightedness have always motivated us to gauge the growing opportunities, scale new heights, work hard to maintain and make it better. It’s our sole responsibility to continuously pursue his vision and follow the core philosophy of business which he laid down. And I know that we as MBDians will never give up and work towards fulfilling his dreams.”

Ms. Sonica Malhotra, Joint MD, MBD Group, said, “A lot has changed over the years; MBD Group has grown bigger, better, stronger in different ways. This special day serves as a reminder of Shri Ashok Kumar Malhotra’s mission and entrepreneurship. The guests get the opportunity to learn about our founder father’s life, the way he inspires us to achieve greater heights and dares us to dream and achieve through simplicity, honesty and selfless service. We embark on his vision and continue to retain our leadership position taking MBD Group to remarkable heights year on year”.