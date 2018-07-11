Shortage of skilled manpower in Air Conditioning sector

India is aspiring to be the youngest nation by 2020. This means more jobs will be required to fill the employment gap. Youths in India are today unemployed not because they lack education but because they did not get into a job-oriented course/skill training.

There are sectors like Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration where a lot of skilled manpower is required for example, in AC installation, maintenance and repair besides manufacturing. As per industry estimates, as many as 2,00,000 skilled technicians are required in the air conditioning sector alone.

Every summer one finds it difficult to get well trained and economical technicians to service the old ACs or install new ones, & either the technician does not come soon or charges exorbitantly. This is due to skill shortage in this industry.Unfortunately National Skill Development Council has not setup a separate Sector Skill Council for AC and Refrigeration.

To provide skill training & development organisations like ISHRAE- a Technical Society offer short term courses in this sector to fill the skill gap.

Indian Society of Heating Refrigerating and Air Conditioning (ISHRAE) is the leading technical society in the HVAC&R industry & their Institute of Excellence (IIE) has been offering education and training programs in the AC &R sector. ISHRAE Certified Professional (ICP) programs are targeted towards the upskilling of professionals and also entry-level programs are available for those interested in making a career in the field of HVAC&R.

ICP offers many programs including Cleanroom Certification, Air-conditioning Design, and Air-conditioning Service, Commissioning & IIE offers a 4-month Advanced Engineering Diploma Course.

To ensure that engineering Students get an opportunity to get employment, ISHRAE annually holds in major cities the ISHRAE JOB JUNCTION where students directly interface with Industry to seek employment during this the job fair.