Tapestry Weaving workshop by Baaya Design in collaboration with MATSYA CRAFTS

What:Tapestry weaving has a rich history and significance since the Hellenistic times. It is a woven form of a painting. Tapestry, as interpreted by us, is a form of art in the medium of textiles having strong elements of texture, feel and beauty. Weaving has the ability to make connections between apparent opposites, which are in reality, extensions of each other. It is a great deal of Endeavour to work with this non-verbal language of woven structure and colour. As artists, we are keen to introduce this distinct; yet not very renowned art form to people.

Details of the workshop:

Description: “It took me 4 years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child”, statement of Picasso who reminds us of our early scribbled home walls. Creativity knows no bounds, and here is an exciting and different medium of making art to showcase your creativity.

Tana-Bana is a unique workshop where you would make a painting. But hold on, it’s not the paints and brushes this time, it’s going to be threads! Learn techniques to weave a beautiful painting, which is called a tapestry. Tapestry is a woven form of painting. It is a unique work of art that is made in a particular woven textile technique. It develops hand-eye coordination and helps better concentration with its complete absorption in the activity. Above all, it’s fun to watch your painting develop into a beautiful woven dream catcher.

About the facilitators:

Akshata Mokashi and Tanvi Parab, having graduated from Sir J.J. School of Art, are currently working as textile designers and young art practitioners. They were introduced to the art of tapestry 4 years ago, also carried out an intensive research on this subject. They have received a number of prizes and awards for their work individually including the ‘All India Gold medal’ from Prafulla Dahanukar Art foundation and award from the ‘Art society of India’.

What is included:

– Art materials -A circular frame, wool, threads, tapestry needles, drawing papers, pencils, beads, feathers, crayons, decorative material.

– A presentation and a short video on weaving.

Date: 14th July, 2018​

Time: 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM

Price: 1500/- INR inclusive of taxes

Place: Baaya Showroom, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai – 400013