Micro Server Market Sales, Supply and Consumption 2018 Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Micro servers are compact modular hardware servers comprised of shared infrastructure, through which many small servers are packed to share a common network. These servers are less expensive, function on low computing power, and are precisely designed to make installation and maintenance simpler.

The factors driving the growth of the micro server market are the need to improve operational efficiency of server infrastructure, growing demand for cloud services for various applications, increasing requirement of high density servers, low power consumption, and rising number of small and medium sized enterprises. However, limited computing power that is not suitable for heavy server application and lack of awareness about micro server are some of the major aspects hampering the market growth.

The global micro server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 43% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players

Hewlett Packard (U.S.),

Dell (U.S.),

Fujitsu (Japan),

Hitachi (Japan),

NEC (Japan),

IBM (U.S.),

Quanta (Taiwan),

AMD (U.S.),

Tyan (Taiwan),

Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Calxeda, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global Micro Server Market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 67 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 43%, during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segments

The global micro server market is segmented by component, processor, application, and organization size. The component segment is bifurcated into solutions and service. The solution segment comprises hardware, software, and service. The service is further segmented into consulting services, installation support services, and professional services. The application segment consists of media storage, data center, data analytics, cloud computing, and others. The organization size segment consists of small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis

The global micro server market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global micro server market. The presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea is one of the major factors boosting the micro server market in the region. Another significant reason is the rise in data traffic, owing to increase in number of mobile and tablet users.

