Stalen kozijnen tilburg

More than 15 years ago, Pank Slegtenhorst started with the traditional production of custom fireplaces under the name Dickens vuurtechniek. We make specific dimensions and desires different from the standard models entirely according to the client’s wishes.

Our fireplaces often find their way to the consumer through dealers, fireplace builders and interior architects. From the request of interior architects, we were also able to supply customized steelwork such as table legs, window frames, doors, kitchens, stairs and wall furniture. The name Dickens vuurtechniek was therefore no longer on fire. The name has been changed to Dickens BV, Staal met Stijl. For a stylish sample of customization we like to take on the challenge to produce this entirely according to your wishes.