Non-Woven Fabric Industry Growth Size Expected to cross USD 50 Billion | at CAGR of 8.2% | Key Players | Share | Size Analysis Forecast to 2022

Non-Woven Fabric Market

Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview:

Non-Woven Fabric Market size was valued at around USD 32 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 50 Billion at CAGR of 8.2% by 2022.

Non-Woven Fabric are predominantly utilized in numerous end use industries such as healthcare, consumer goods, consumer, industrial, and others. Non-Woven Fabric market is estimated to witness healthy growth on account of rising construction activities and continuous growth of healthcare sector across the globe. Among technology segment, spunlaid technology emerged as the leading technology segment and accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2015. In addition, growing construction activities in developed and developing countries is predicted to propel the market growth.

Non-Woven Fabric use plastic materials in various applications such as consumer goods, construction, healthcare and industrial. The extensive usage and popularity of these fabrics drive the market. The increasing population and changing life styles & preferences has emphasized on the importance of hygiene and sanitation. The consumers from all age groups and strata demand products that improve their personal hygiene.

Non-Woven Fabric Market Opportunities:

Non-Woven Fabric in 2016 and is estimated to retain its dominance over the estimated years owing to increasing demand from healthcare, construction, and industrial sector specifically in China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and South Korea. Furthermore, economic growth in this region along with rapid industrialization has resulted in the raised production and sales of hygienically approved products, which is likely to increase the demand for non-woven fabric in the upcoming years. Furthermore, huge investment by major operating players in their Research & Development activities and shifting of non-woven fabric manufacturing facilities as well as significantly increasing end use industries in this region is predicted to drive the non-woven fabric regional market growth. North American market is estimated to witness steady growth on account of increasing demand from healthcare and industrial sector. In North America, U.S. and Canada are among the major contributor in the regional market growth due to strong growth of consumer goods and construction sector.

The market is highly driven by the increased demand for such fabrics from the healthcare industry which is the fastest growing segment by application. These are used in surgical gowns, drapes, surgical & industrial masks, bandages, wipes and towels. These are used in industrial applications also including Many industrial uses include filters, insulation, packing materials, roadbed stabilization sheeting or road-building materials geo-textiles and roofing products.

The report has analysed the market based on the three segments: material, technology and application in the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world. On the basis of material, polypropylene has the largest market share.

Non-Woven Fabric Market Key Players:

Non-woven Fabric Market report include- E.I. du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kimberly-Clarke Corporation, Polymer Group Incorporation, Chevron Corporation, Avintiv Inc., Ahlstrom Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Avgol Ltd and Pegas Nonwovens S.R.O.

Study Objectives of Non-woven Fabric Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Non-woven Fabric Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Global Non-woven Fabric Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, technology, application, and regions

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Non-woven Fabric Market

Non-Woven Fabric Market Research Analysis:

The market is highly application based. The key driver for market growth is increased emphasis on using products to improve the personal hygiene and sanitation. It is expected that the global non-woven fabric market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. However the current challenge for the market is the fluctuating raw material prices and stringent government regulations.

On the basis of material, polypropylene leads the market in all the major regions across the globe. It accounted for over 77% of the market volume in 2015. The share owes to the availability material grades which can be further modified. Additionally, on the basis of technology, Spunlaid technology emerged as a leading segment and accounted for over 53% of market volume in 2015. The share is expected to grow by the end of the forecasted period. The share is attributed to the increasing end-use in the healthcare industry such as surgical masks, bandages, wipes, etc.

Non-Woven Fabric Market Target Audience:

Manufactures

Raw Materials Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

