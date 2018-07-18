Onshore Wind Energy Market – Industry Size, Share, Growth, Top Manufacturers and Forecasts 2023

Market Overview:-

Global Wind Energy Council has estimated that there has been an increase of wind power from 92.4 GW in 2007 to 494.6 GW in 2017. This proves the promising future of wind power in the near future. Besides the increasing projects in the construction of wind farms and wind parks is driving the market for onshore wind energy market. More wind farm projects from U.S. and China are witnessing the growth of wind power. However, higher outputs from offshore wind farm and more focus on offshore wind projects, is restraining the onshore wind energy market.

Wind farms and wind parks are created to optimize the wind energy to the maximum and generate approximately 6 to 8 MW of power. For instance Gansu Wind Farm of China has the capacity to produce 6.8 MW of power. Innovation in the wind turbine sector is shaping the onshore wind energy scenario with focus on Leveled Cost of electricity. Siemens has come up with a direct drive concept of wind energy, which has fewer components and consequently cuts down the costs of maintenance.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5996

Industry Top Key Players:-

Siemens AG

Envision energy

General Electric Wind Energy

Vestas Wind System A/S

Enercon GmbH

Mitsubishi Power Systems

Nordex S.E.

Repower

Gazelle Wind Turbines

Clipper Wind Power

Major Points in Table Of Content:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Landscape

4 Market Dynamics

5 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market, By End-Use

6 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Application

7 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Power Capacity

8 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Wind Capacity

9 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Grid Connectivity

10 Global Onshore Wind Energy Market, By Region

12 Company Profile

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/onshore-wind-energy-market-5996

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global Oil and Gas Waste Heat Recovery market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the oil and gas waste heat recovery market by its sector, by application, by equipment, by end-user and by region.

By End-Use

Utilities

Commercial & Industrial

Hybrid power

Others

By Application

Peak power management

System stability

Demand responsibility

Frequency responsibility

Power storage

By Power capacity

Less than 500 KW

500 KW to 2 MW

More than 2 MW

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Get Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5996

Global Onshore Wind Energy Market Analysis:-

The global onshore wind energy market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the global onshore wind energy market in 2017. In Asia Pacific increasing installed capacity of electricity along with increasing emphasis on renewable energy in China, India, and Japan is likely to drive onshore wind energy market growth over the forecast period. North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The increasing concern for clean energy coupled with strict regulations for conventional power generation, encourage the growth in these regions.