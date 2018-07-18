Retail Automation Market – Historical Analysis, Current Market Scenario and the Potential of the Market till 2023

Market Scenario

The prominent companies such as Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany) are the highest investors in the manufacturing of retail automation. In 2013, Coinstar E Payment Services Inc,(U.S.) is a subsidiaries of Outerwall Inc., is a leading provider of automated retail solutions. The company has announced Redbox Delivery services to the customers.

The factors that drive the market growth are increasing demand of quick services at the reasonable price, big retail giants are investing in automated retail, increasing purchasing interest, adoption of retail automation components to optimize operations, and others. There are many national brands and retailers who are looking forward for building up the brand awareness and expansion of their business. These retailers wants to reach every corner across the world with minimum investment and low costs of entry. ZoomShops and Redbox are some of examples which offers these services.

The global Retail Automation Market is bifurcated into type, component, components, end-users, and region. The type includes autonomous guided vehicle, point of sale, automatic storage and retrieval, barcode & RFID, electronic shelf labels, automated conveyor and others. The components includes hardware, software, services, and others. The end-users includes hypermarkets, retail pharmacies, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of retail automation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in retail automation market as RFID systems are improving and tags are less expensive which helps the organizations to invest in the retail automation market. The retail automation market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for retail automation market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years due to the high growth in infrastructural building projects in these region.

The global Retail Automation Market is expected to grow at USD ~18 Billion by 2023, at ~11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Intended Audience

Semiconductor component manufacturers and distributors

Technology consultants and system integrators

Equipment distributors and suppliers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global retail automation market are – Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc. (US), Honeywell Scanning and Mobility (US), Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Taiwan), E&K Automation GmbH (Germany), First Data Corporation (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Wincor Nixdorf AG (Germany), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), NCR Corporation (US), and Kiosk & Display LLC (US) among others.

Global Retail automation Market Segmentation

The global retail automation market are bifurcated into type, component, components, end-users, and region. The type includes autonomous guided vehicle, point of sale, automatic storage and retrieval, barcode & RFID, electronic shelf labels, automated conveyor and others. The components includes hardware, software, services, and others. The end-users includes hypermarkets, retail pharmacies, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

