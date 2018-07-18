Solar Panel Cleaning System Manufacturer in Korea – Solar Plus

It is possible to remove various pollution of small scale solar power generation facility less than 100kw easily and quickly .It is a highly efficient solar photovoltaic cleaning equipment that can improve the power generation efficiency of solar power plant through cleaning of solar power generation facilities.

This is an example of roof-top solar power plant cleaning in Incheon area.

First, I’ll show you the module contamination status before the solar washing operation.

This rooftop solar power plant

It was the place where the contamination was serious because of the iron powder.

Because of the iron powder, it was the power plant where the aluminum frame part was also discolored.

Because solar power plants are exposed to the open air,

It is a generation facility that can be easily contaminated and requires periodic management.

At least once or twice a year, you need to do the cleaning work to prevent the reduction of power generation in advance.

It’s a pollution shot taken at a distance from the photovoltaic module.

There are dirt-like parts and dirt-contaminated parts.

This can be produced not only by iron powder but also by dust, fine dust and rainwater.

This pollution hinders solar power generation and reduces power generation.

It can have a bad influence on the development profit.

This time, I will show you the photovoltaic cleaning work.

The photo shows the high-pressure washing work is in full swing.

In the case of high-pressure cleaning, the pressure is adjusted so that the solar panel is not damaged.

I can safely clean the panel without damage.

This place is a power plant where iron powder was polluted,

It was the place where iron removal work was done together.

Through iron removal, high pressure cleaning and brushing

I tried to get rid of all the pollution!

All work is done by professional staff with expertise in solar

Direct input, supervision, finishing.

You can safely leave it to us

The following shows the module that has completed the solar cleaning operation.

All the contamination that was seen before washing was cleared away

There is a difference in power generation efficiency after the solar washing

The power generation efficiency will rise by about 10%!

I’ll show you the whole solar power plant.

It is the whole solar power plant appearance after washing.

You can see a really clean solar module solar cleaning tool Korea

Even with this clean management, you can prevent the lifetime of the photovoltaic module from decreasing.

You can prevent the balance, you must be maintained!

Comparison photo before and after solar washing.

If you look at the post-war photographs, you’ll definitely be able to compare them

