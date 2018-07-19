Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

First Solar

Sharp

Suntech Power Holdings

Trina Solar

Yingli Green Energy Holding

Ascent Solar Technology

Centrosolar

Dyesol

Ertex Solar

Heliatek

Scheuten Solar Holding

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Crystalline Silicon

Thin Film

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Roofs

Walls

Glass Integrated

Facade

