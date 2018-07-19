Overview of a high quality generic peptides produced at GMP facilities in ANYGEN CO., LTD.

ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first bio-venture company in Gwangju and Jeonnam province. It has developed peptide biomaterial process and quality management technology that was developed independently since its establishment in 2000. Based on this, we have localized peptide biomaterials, which had previously relied on imports, and are making efforts to advance into the global market based on superior quality and price competitiveness. In 2016, it was listed on the KOSDAQ based on its proprietary peptide biomaterials and new drug development technology.

Brief History:

2017

• Determination of suitability for pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality control standard.

• Selection of 2017 Korean Small Business Innovation Research Program

• (Government Task)

• Acquisition of IP CERT

• Designated as a High Technology Company

• Designated as a Global IP Star Company

• Signed contract for process development, production and stability research

• (GPC-3, HSP-70 / CYTLIMIC INC.)

• Purchase of land and buildings for the expansion of Osong No. 2 plant

2016

• Listed on KOSDAQ market

• Acquired export license for Leuprorelin / DCGI(India)

• Designated as a K-Brain Power 2016~2018

2015

• Strategic alliance Ziconotide With TherDose Phama Pvt (India)

• Manufacturing Partnership with TONYMOLY (Cosmetic)

• Approval of clinical trial on AGM-130, Phase1b.

Generic Peptides Ongoing Projects

• Leuprorelin Acetate, DMF

• Atosiban Acetate

• Goserelin Acetate

• Ganirelix Acetate

• Exenatide Acetate

• Cetrorelix Acetate

• Goserelin Acetate

Goserellin Acetate is a potent LHRH agonist. After a transient increase, continuous administration results in downregulation of LH and FSH levels followed by a suppression of ovarian and testicular steroid biosynthesis.

Sequences:

Pyr-His-Trp-Ser-Tyr-D-Ser(tBu)-Leu-Arg-Pro-Azagly-NH2 Acetate salt

Fields of application:

• Advanced hormone-dependent prostate cancer

• Advanced hormone-dependent Breast cancer

• Endometriosis

• Uterine myoma

• Use in reproductive medicine

Synonyms:

(D-Ser(tBu)6,Azagly10)-LHRH

Exenatide Acetate

Exendin-4 (exenatide), a 39-amino acid peptide originally isolated from the salivary glands of the Gila monster (Heloderma suspectum), differs from exendin-3 only in two positions close to the N-terminus. Application of exenatide causes an increase in acinar cAMP without stimulating amylase release. As an incretin mimetic, exenatide acts as agonist of the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor. As GLP-1, though with prolonged activity, exenatide augments the postprandial production of insulin and suppresses secretion of glucagon. For this reason, exenatide has found use as a medication of diabetes II. This product is offered under Bolar Exemption.

Sequences:

H-His-Gly-Glu-Gly-Thr-Phe-Thr-Ser-Asp-Leu-Ser-Lys-Gln-Met-Glu-Glu-Glu-Ala-Val-Arg-Leu-Phe-Ile-Glu-Trp-Leu-Lys-Asn-Gly-Gly-Pro-Ser-Ser-Gly-Ala-Pro-Pro-Pro-Ser-NH2 acetate salt

MW:

4186.63

Fields of applications:

Type 2 diabetes

Are you looking for a Research Peptide drugs Manufacturer in Korea and Peptide Biomaterials Drugs Products in Korea? Based on our accumulated technology and know-how for over ten years ANYGEN has established various synthesis methods for peptide characteristics, and the composition and length of amino acid, scale, and the synthesis method that is characterized by customer’s request are selected