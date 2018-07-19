Solar Street Lighting Market Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2023 Forecast Report

Market Overview:-

Growing demand for sustainable energy coupled with growing potential of solar technologies will foster the market growth. Declining component cost due to financial leveraging, growing manufacturing facilities as well as improving economies of scale will stimulate the market growth. Also, rising assertion of the adverse effects of the traditional forms of energy attained from the conventional fuel types and degrading levels of fossil fuels in natural reservoirs around the world drive the market. As a result of this, governments across the world are supporting and promoting the advancement and use of electricity through sustainable sources of energy. Areas without grid electricity rely on off-grid energy which plays a significant role in pushing the solar street lighting market towards growth. However, higher cost of installation of infrastructure and energy storage device may hamper the growth of the market. Nonetheless, rapid transformations taking place in the solar street lighting market have made these lights user-friendly consequently making them more popular among buyers. Thus, the market is expected to do well as far as growth is concerned.

Industry Top Key Players:-

Solektra International LLC

Bridgelux Inc

SOKOYO Solar Group

Dragons Breath Solar

Sunna Design

VerySol Inc

Solar Street Lights USA

Sol Inc

Philips Lighting Holding B.V

Major Points of Table Of Contents:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

To be Continued….

Regional Analysis:-

Developed countries in North America and Europe are likely to play a key role in the development of the global solar street lighting market due to the widespread demand for replacement of conventional street lighting systems. Developing countries in Asia Pacific and Africa are also the key consumers in the solar street lighting market. The widespread demand for large-scale lighting systems in dynamic economies such as India and China is vital for the Asia Pacific solar street lighting market, with India topping the global solar street lighting market. The fastest growth of Middle East & Africa can be attributed to increasing government support, constantly increasing energy costs, rise in demand of electricity, and surging demand for renewable lighting sources. The increasing awareness about the benefits associated with the use of solar street lighting over traditional lighting sources, adds to the growth.

