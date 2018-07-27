Cloud Video Streaming Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The cloud video streaming turns as a pillar for business operation and helps organizations modernize their daily operations, such as scheduling meetings, live table conference, interact internally with customers and many more. North America accounts for highest market share in cloud video streaming market due to the timely adoption of cloud based networks. The early adoption of BYOD is helping the North American market generate highest revenue.

The growing IT management complexity combined with the capability to deploy new applications faster are the primary drivers for cloud based video services adoption in this region. Countries such as US, Canada and Mexico is generating highest revenue in cloud video streaming market.

The cloud video streaming market is growing rapidly over 18.9% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 16.6 billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

A-frame (U.K.)

Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

Com (U.S.)

Forbidden Technologies (U.K.)

Haivision (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Sorenson Media (U.S.)

Cloud Video Streaming Market Segmentation

The cloud video streaming market has been segmented on the basis of vertical. It includes media & entertainment, education, healthcare, government and others. In education sector, cloud based video streaming content helps student to gain knowledge regarding various subjects such as mathematics, history, geography and many other even though they missed out a lecture.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Cloud Video Streaming Market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market due to adoption of advanced marketing techniques in enhancing business and increase adoption of analytics by organization in cloud marketing platform. North America region is one of the prominent player in the market due to advanced technological implementation in education system.

European region is also gaining growth owing to growing demand from citizens and huge investment by enterprise in cloud based video streaming market. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing player in the cloud video streaming market owing to advanced technological development from countries such as China and India is boosting the market growth. Increasing urbanization, business expansion, industrial developments and growing educational sector is driving the growth of cloud based video streaming market in the region. Growing economies such as India, Japan, and China accounted for the largest market share due to growing IT network in this region. The region consists of many small and medium size enterprise that is contributing towards the growth of market from the region.

Cloud Video Streaming Market by Components:

Media Player

JW Player

Adobe Flash Player & Adobe AIR

iOS media player

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Cloud Video Streaming Market by Streaming Type:

Live Streaming

Video on demand streaming

Video Hosting

Cloud Video Streaming Market by Cloud Deployment:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Video Streaming Market by Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Government

Others

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

