Data Fabric Market 2018 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights:

Data Fabric is a software approach for data movement and management; it provide a consistent set of capabilities and services, which span a choice of endpoints and application ecosystems connected across the cloud and on-premises. Data fabric simplifies and integrates data management across cloud and on-premises to accelerate digital transformation. It delivers consistent and integrated hybrid cloud data services for data visibility and insights, data access and control, and data protection and security.

Data fabric helps organizations to tackle ever growing data. Data fabric refers to storing, processing, and analysing of discrete data in the form of files, database tables and other different interfaces. Data fabric benefits in simplifying and integration of data across cloud and on-premise which speeds up digital transformation. It is capable of delivering cohesive cloud services for data control, protection, visibility and accessing. The rise in adoption of software bases technologies and deployment of big data fabrics across enterprises for data handling may increase the opportunity for market growth.

The ever increasing data across organizations, and demand for real-time streaming analytics for reducing operational costs are primarily driving the market. The adoption of cloud based services and virtualization of network infrastructure are fuelling the market growth. However, the lack of awareness regarding data fabric is hampering the market growth. In the area of healthcare, data fabric has gained prominent significance by adhering internal data security policies and promote greater innovation and IT responsiveness.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4873

Major Key Players

The global data fabric market holds some of the major players like SAP SE (Germany), Informatica (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Denodo (U.S.), Syncsort Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Global DS (U.S.), Teradata Corporation (U.S.), and K2 View (U.S.) among others are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global data fabric market. The prominent vendors and new entrants are investing huge capital in research and development to innovate and expand their present product portfolio.

According to MRFR, The global Data Fabric Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period.

Industry News

April 2018, Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks. The acquisition aims at leveraging Arista’s EOS with Fortinet Security Fabric for enabling scalability and cost savings by offloading the traffic from the firewall. The acquisition also aims to meet the needs of security with greater flexibility, control and automation.

April 2018, OpenContrail SDN Moves to Linux Foundation as Tungsten Fabric. Juniper networks has officially handed over its OpenContrail (Open Source software defined networking project) to Linux Foundation, with its contribution of over 100 developers to this project. The Linux Foundation has renamed the project as Tungsten Fabric.

August 2017, NetApp Bought Iceland’s Greenqloud To Fill Data Fabric Need For Cloud Automation, Orchestration. The acquisition of Greenqloud is set to improve the NetApp’s leadership in cloud data services, providing a scalable architecture, technology, and improve integration ability to provide cloud data services.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among these regions, North America is holding the largest market share and is expected to lead the market of data fabric in terms of market share due to the technological advancements and early adoption of data management systems. The major contributing factor towards this growth includes the growing demand for technology adoption in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. However, the region is expected to face changes in the market by increasing technological adoption and creating huge opportunities across different industry verticals, especially in countries like India, China, and Taiwan.

Segmentation

The global data fabric market is segmented on basis of type, application, services, vertical, and region. The vertical segment is further classified into BFSI, healthcare, automotive, energy and utilities, and media and entertainment. The energy and utilities industry is undergoing a major transformation with the advent of smart sensors, smart meters, and IoT-based technologies. This transformation is mainly driven by the opportunity to use the massive amount of data generated from oil wells, generation stations, utility grids, gas grids, and other sensors in distributed generations to derive meaningful insights for operational decision making. This data can provide unprecedented insights into asset utilization, real-time demand and supply gaps, and consumption behavior patterns – parameters key for business growth. Data gathered from smart devices across the network can provide better understanding of customer segmentation, behavior and the influence of pricing on usage.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-fabric-market-4873

Intended Audience