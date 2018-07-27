Independent Business Finance, A Long-Established Brokerage, Can Now Provide Finance To Start-Ups

Independent Business Finance is a commercial and corporate finance broker of over 15 years standing and can now provide finance for new business start-ups in the form of secured business loans and unsecured business loans.

Many people have great ideas for starting a commercial operation but simply do not have the funds in place. Independent Business Finance is committed to helping people with great ideas get a new business off the ground, or provide help to buy an existing business in order to turn its’ fortunes around. The latter can often be in the form of a management buy-out in which the management of an existing business believe that they can run it in a better fashion than the existing owners who are prepared to sell it.

There are all sorts of different funding options available. For instance, a commercial mortgage can be used to buy business premises or complete businesses with their premises. Independent Business Finance has access to all types of finance from purchase of a retail business from an owner occupier, to shopping malls, and even industrial parks. Under normal circumstances, for this type of commercial mortgage the purchaser would require a deposit of 25% and be able to demonstrate the ability to make the repayments.

In the 21st century, many companies need to be able to upgrade their software on a regular basis. This can be expensive, and businesses often prefer to finance this. Leasing the software ensures that any budget restraints are overcome and it can often be achieved with little, or even no, increase in the monthly payments.

Of course, another big problem for any business is – and always has been – getting paid on time, or at least within a reasonable period thereafter. There are a number of ways for businesses to achieve this, one of which is factoring. Independent Business Finance has access to companies which provide full service factoring which includes funding of as much as 90% of all invoices when raised. This form of factoring includes a dedicated credit controller to run the customer ledger, and to chase up slow paying customers if required. Customer statements can also be produced, and there is an option to have protection against bad debt on most accounts.

Of course, many businesses do not want their customers to be aware that they are factoring their invoices, so another method which is similar is confidential factoring. In this case, the factoring company will provide the same services, including funding up to 90% of invoices raised, but using the company name when chasing up payment by phone, and raising statements in the company name on company headed notepaper, which provides the business with positive cash flow without the customers being aware of the funding facility.

Another method of funding is confidential invoice discounting. This service also provides superb cash flow, but is a method of funding only. The business will still need to employ its’ own accounting and credit control staff in house.

Yet another method is single invoice discounting which allows the business to select which of its’ customers invoices it needs help with. This could be, for example, an important customer that spends a considerable amount with the business, but takes advantage by delaying payment for three, four, or even more months. Once again, this is confidential, so the customer will not be aware that the invoice is being discounted.

All of these forms of factoring and invoice discounting can be of great assistance to start-ups and young businesses, especially in the early days when they are taking on new customers, yet don’t have sufficient funds to start employing credit control staff.

The construction industry is one which is specifically noted for payment problems. This can be a result of raising uncertified applications for payment at various stages of a contract yet still having to pay wages on the ongoing work. Construction invoice finance lets companies raise finance on these uncertified applications rather than having to wait until they have been certified.

The foregoing is just a sample of the different types of finance that can be arranged through Independent Business Finance. There are many others.