Potash Fertilizers Market Key Players, Size, Share, Demand and Research Report 2023

Market Definition:

Potash fertilizer is a natural substance which is continuously recycled in the earth. Potassium is essential for plant health and it should be adequately supplied to the soil to maintain its fertility. Fertilizers containing potassium are used wherever soil potassium reserves are inadequate for the targeted crop or pasture production. It stimulates the growth of strong stems and renders the plant free of disease by promoting thickness of the outer cell walls. Moreover, potassium improves color, flavor and shelf life of fruit and vegetables. The most commonly used potash fertilizers include muriate of potash, potassium magnesium sulfate, sulfate of potash, potassium nitrate, and others.

Market Scenario:

Potash in soil is the initial source of uptake in plants. In many parts of the world, potash in the agricultural soils are gradually depleting, which is driving the use growth of potash fertilizers market. The continuous rising population is driving the demand for high agricultural productivity, further driving the growth of the global potash fertilizers market. Increasing awareness among the farmers is further adding fuel to the growth of the market.

Need for higher productivity in limited areas is boosting the demand for potash fertilizers market. Moreover, change in farming practices and technology leading to increasing acceptance of modern farming and protected agriculture is boosting the growth of the potash fertilizers market. However, excess potash in the soil can cause damage to the plant growth. Therefore, it is very necessary to test the potassium deficiency in the soil while using potash fertilizers.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Potash Fertilizers market are Agrium Inc. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), The Mosaic Company (U.S.), JSC Belaruskali (Republic of Belarus), Eurochem Group AG (Switzerland), Borealis AG (Austria), HELM AG (Germany), Sinofert Holdings Limited (China), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), among many others.

Key Findings:

MOP is used extensively in fruits and vegetables

Granular form of potash fertilizers are majorly used among the farmers

Segments:

Potash Fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of types such as muriate of potash, potassium magnesium sulfate, sulfate of potash, potassium nitrate, and others. Among all, muriate of potash is dominating the market owing to its high nutrient concentrates. However, sulfate of potash is also witnessed to be growing over the forecast period.

Based on the form, the potash fertilizers market is segmented into granules, powder, liquid, and others. Among them, granules segment is projected to be dominating the market followed by powder segment.

On the basis of crop type, the potash fertilizers market is segmented into grains & cereals, oil seeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Among all, fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market followed by grains and cereals.

Regional Analysis:

The global potash fertilizers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. The U.S. is the major contributor in North America to the potash fertilizers market. In Europe, Ireland and Belgium are leading in consumption of potash fertilizers followed by Switzerland.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for potash fertilizers market. Growing deficiency of potash level in the soils observed in the developing countries is majorly driving the growth of potash fertilizers market in Asia Pacific. In rest of the world, Brazil and Africa are anticipated to account for the major share of potash fertilizers market.