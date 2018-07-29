Mr. Khaled Al Badie Plans to Expand the Operations of ABG (Al Badie Group) to Countries with Emerging Economies

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (July 10, 2018) – The CEO and VP of the Al Badie Group (ABG), Mr. Khaled Al Badie is planning to expand the organization’s operations to nations with emerging economies – such as India. Badie joined the group in 2006 and has completed over a decade of association with the organization that was set up in 1967. He has taken many important decisions that have benefited the group. However, he is now making plans to take the operations ahead to other nations as well.

Badie is interested in tying up with international companies in various sectors that ABG also has businesses in, such as Oil and Gas, Insurance, IT, Marine, Hospitality, Travel and more. His group is looking for global firms that believe in a shared approach and a clear system based on cooperation.

He wants to expand Al Badie Group’s operations to other nations with partnerships with local players who are established names in the business. This is evident from his keen interest in residential and commercial real estate development in India and a desire to tie up with local real estate developers for assistance in the projects. Mr. Badie is also in talks with several banks for the financing of real estate operations in India.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:

Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan Al Badie is an important name in ABG, being its VP and CEO, and the holder of many important positions in the sister units of the organization.

