Automated Border Control Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts in its detailed report that the global automated border control market is set to expand at CAGR of 16% through the forecast period (2017-2023). This expansion can be attributed to the rising awareness about security issues, enhanced convenience of travelers, and rising tourism. Automated border gates are computerized self-service barriers operated by border forces located at immigration check points, at arrival halls, providing smoother and faster passenger flow, reduced frustrations and provides more operational efficiency. These gates can be adapted at all major arriving halls of the airport, seaport which reduces the time taken by the conventional ones. With the growth of automation and Internet of Things (IoT), it is vital to adapt to such technologies to be prepared for future challenges. The recent trend in the market is use of kiosks at the border. Airports are investing in kiosk that efficiently handles the large number of passengers. Presently, large number of kiosks provides services in airports worldwide and airports persist to invest in them. Automated border control promotes faster immigration to passengers within shorter time duration.

However, threat of identity theft challenges the growth of automated border control market. On the other hand, stricter automated border control regulations are being established worldwide, for instance, the Advance Passenger Information Bill is going to be shared between Cayman Islands authorities in the United States (U.S) and international partners, which will facilitate swifter information between both the borders. Given security concerns regarding drug traffickers, criminal deportees, identity thieves, and prohibited immigrants, this bill will provide border control authorities with greater capacity to assess a passenger’s risk profile and potential threat level. Many such government initiatives around the world boost the automated border control market growth.

Major Key Players

HID Global (U.S.),

Atos Corporation (France),

Cognitec Systems (Germany),

Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH (Germany),

and Modi Modular Digits GmbH (Germany) and many more.

Segmentation

Market Segmentation

The for automated border control market is segmented into solution, component, and application.

By solution, the market is segmented into ABC eGate and ABC Kiosk which differ by the process they follow. The eGate market has witnessed growth due to rising security concerns and better traveler convenience during border crossing process. For instance, nine new automated passport control eGates have been installed at Copenhagen Airport that makes use of facial recognition technology. Another example is Vision Box, an Australian based company that has implemented automated border control technology at the busiest airports like Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Darwin and many more. At present, there are 83 eGates installed and over 10 MN passengers have been successfully screened through them.

By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The automated border control software is a highly popular choice among governments worldwide, particularly facial recognition technology. Factors like frequent terrorist attacks, need for better national security, identity thefts, and increasing number of illegal immigrants traveling across borders with ease has given rise to governments opting for this software, which identifies individuals by comparing their face against a database of known faces.

By application, there is airport, land port, and seaport. Factors that drive the automated border control market at seaports are increasing security threats in coastal areas, need to simplify communication between border sharing parties, and counteracting terrorist activities. For instance, Libya has recently signed an agreement with Niger, Chad, and Sudan to secure the joint sea border against human and weapons smuggling. This move will help control and secure Libya’s sea borders and will also strengthen cooperation on joint border control by making use of automated border control technology at their sea ports.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the automated border control market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Among all regions, Europe dominates the automated border control market due to many automation companies in this region flourishing and possess strong technical base. Technological advancements in the region are on the rise, for instance, airports in Europe such as Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France), and Frankfurt Airport (Germany) are already equipped with automated border control gates. Also, major government initiatives and launch of new projects to enhance customer experience, simplification of border crossing process, and increasing security measures leave a positive impact on the automated border control market in this region.

