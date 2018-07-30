Senior Helpers Dunn: “Your elderly loved one is in good hands”

The Senior Helpers Dunn helps families take care of their aging loved ones through its Personal Care and Companion Care services, ensuring peace of mind for the clients’ families.

[DUNN, 07/30/2018] – Families can rest assured that their elderly loved one is in good hands with the Senior Helpers Dunn. The qualified and experienced caregivers of the senior home care serving Clinton, and surrounding areas, take good care of each client’s needs. The dedication of its professional caregivers has not gone unnoticed.

Award-winning Care

The Senior Helpers Dunn shares that it received the “Provider of Choice in Home Care” in 2014 and 2015. It has also been awarded the “Best of Home Care” honour from the Home Care Pulse in 2012 and 2013.

“Our caregivers provide customized home health care services in Dunn for these older adults,” the Senior Helpers Dunn shares.

Clients with Parkinson’s or a form of dementia could opt for the elderly care provider ‘s Companion Care and Personal Care.

Attentive, Compassionate Care

Seniors receive more than much-needed companionship under Companion Care. The company explains that its professional caregivers may also accompany clients to religious services, community activities, or visits to different museums. The service can address the needs of both the client and his or her family; seniors get the attention they need while families meet their daily responsibilities.

The caregivers can also help with hobbies, like indoor and outdoor gardening.

Under Personal Care, seniors get help with sensitive and confidential matters, including personal hygiene, diet monitoring, and meal planning.

“Our team carries out these responsibilities with total respect for your loved one’s dignity and independence. We help your elderly loved one live comfortably at home,” the senior home care remarks.

About Senior Helpers

The Senior Helpers provides reliable and affordable senior home care. Its qualified and skilled caregivers deliver customized services for older adults, including live-in care, peace of mind visit, transition assistance, and more. The company focuses on ensuring a better quality of life for its clients and peace of mind for their families.

To find out more, go to https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ today.