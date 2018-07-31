Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Growth by 2027

MarketResearchFuture.com Recently Added Premium Research Reports on ”Global Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market 2027” Which Gives in-depth Analysis of Regional data with Size and Share of Top Players in the Globes.

Globally the market for Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market is expected to grow at the rate of about 20.0% from 2016 to 2027.

Key Players for Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market:

Allscripts (U.S), Microsoft (U.S), Wipro Limited (U.S), Statistical Analysis System (U.S), Northwest Analytics, INC. (U.S), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), ORACLE (U.S), Citiustech INC (U.S), Scio Health Analytics (U.S), Take Solutions LTD (U.S), Trinity Pharma Solutions (U.S), Fuzzy Logix INC (U.S), and Cerner Corporation (U.S)

Market Scenario:

Globally the market for commercial pharmaceutical analytics is increasing rapidly. The major factor that drives the growth of commercial pharmaceutical analytics is growing adoption of new technologies and analytical tools, increasing usage of analytical tools to streamline the business process, growing pharmaceutical industry and others.

Key Finding

The Global Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market and is expected to reach $9,308.4 million by 2027.

Descriptive analytics accounted for the largest market share registering 78.34% of market share in 2015

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share 48.6% of global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market and is expected to reach $4,299 million by 2027 from $507.4 million in 2015.

Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2016 to 2027

On the basis of applications, research & development segment holds 40.8% market share

Segments:

Global commercial pharmaceutical analytics market has been segmented on the basis of types which comprises of prescriptive analytics, descriptive analytics, and predictive analytics. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented into cloud based and web based. Furthermore, based on applications the market is segmented into R&D, marketing & sales, supply chain optimizations, internal reporting and others.

Regional Analysis of Commercial Pharmaceutical Analytics Market:

Globally, North America is the largest market for commercial pharmaceutical analytics.

Europe is the second-largest market for commercial pharmaceutical analytics. The market is anticipated to reach at $2,613.1 by 2027.

Due to the increasing adoption rate, Asia-pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region globally, registering 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

