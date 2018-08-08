Amycoz Offers Has Blue Light Filter Glasses for Computer to Fight Macular Degeneration Problems

Baltimore, MD, (August 08, 2018) – Amycoz is a major online store that is known for its vast range of eyewear, including sunglasses and prescription glasses. The store also has on offer blue light filter glasses for computer users, to help them prevent the issues of macular degeneration that are common with prolonged exposure to computer screens.

Macular degeneration is one of the major ocular ailments that make people lose part or all of their focal vision, due to damage to the macula in the center of their retina. This is a dreaded eye problem that can be extremely debilitating and ultimately render a person powerless and dependant on others for support. The blue light blocking glasses from Amycoz can be very useful for PC users in avoiding macular degeneration problems resulting from staring for a long time at computer screens.

Amycoz might not have an FDA-regulated eye accessory in this blue light blocker glass, but the eyewear can be effective in protecting the eyes of users against a wide variety of ocular problems and ensure that they can use computers without any worries about eye issues.

About Amycoz:

Amycoz is an eyewear seller company based in Baltimore, USA, and its online store offers a wide variety of sunglasses and prescription eyewear at reasonable prices. Customers can choose from many stylish glasses that can complement their face and personality.

