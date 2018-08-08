Are You Looking for Reliable Pharmaceutical Equipment?

Our company is highly reputable and well known for the manufacture of all sorts if filling machine. We provide you with a vast variety of tools of Encapsulation & Granulation tools and equipment as per specific requirements and needs specifying by our chemist, we tends to have the largest variety of capsules filling machine available 24*7, which consists of almost everything from encapsulation, polishing, printing, counting, capping, labeling, and inspection of tools and equipment.

At our company, we proudly proclaim that we are leading manufacturers of dry powder filling machine and have evolved solutions to meet the rare problems and needs of operations in an ever-rising global pharmaceuticals firms and industries. Our tools and equipment are designed keeping in mind the factors of simplicity, reliability and economy.

Being a leading supplier of automatic coating machine we do understand and identify our restrictions and responsibilities and thus all our products and services are drafted in a style that it can be easily maintained and serviced for using resources, skills and talents that are local in nature.

We are proud distributors of all our products and services across the globe and we consistently and painlessly work on our consumer care services to improve the experience acquired by our clients. We never fail to leave a loop from our side in the services we provide you with. If you have any queries or want to know more about the products and services we offer please don’t hesitate and connect with us at www.anchormark.com and our experts will discuss with your requirements and needs and will make sure that they will be looked after and catered properly.

For any further inquiry into our potential and capable sales executive who is very professional in dealings will guide you with the specifications you and throughout the buying procedure.

Business Name /Contact Person: Anchor Mark Private Limited

Country/Region: India

Street Address: Plot No. 101-A, Kandivali Co-Op Industrial Estate, Charkop, Kandivali (West)

City: Mumbai

State: Maharashtra

Postal Code: 400067

Phone: +91-22-40972000, +91-22-28682001

Fax: +91-22-28682250

Email: marketing2@anchormark.com

Website: http://www.anchormark.com