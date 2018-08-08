Tuberculosis Biomarkers Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 to 2027

Psychotic Tuberculosis Biomarkers Market : Snapshot

Tuberculosis (TB) biomarkers occupy a central role in the disease characterization, infection and risk assessment, rapid diagnosis, and ultimately cure. Despite considerable volumes of research and the proliferation of biomarker candidates over the past decades, the global market is still characterized by large unmet needs. This is evident in the devastating effect of tuberculosis on the mortality and morbidity in worldwide populations. The market is replete with tuberculosis biomarkers that claim to measure the status of infection and further predict outcomes of vaccination or therapy. But, the fact that none of them is efficacious enough to enable a simple, accurate, and rapid diagnostic test for the infectious disease is a pressing concern.

The development of biomarkers that can measure responsiveness to treatments and those that assess the risk of developing into full-fledged disease are critical clinical endpoints. Hence, the development and launch of biomarkers that can measure well against such clinical endpoints is the need of the hour, belittling the massive investments made by companies so far. Hence, there is a need for more research that looks into reducing the gap between an emerging panoply of biomarker candidates and their efficacy against targeting product profiles. The need for non-DNA biomarkers to achieve this goal could unlock new, exciting avenues in the tuberculosis biomarkers market.

Tuberculosis is a major dilemma in low and middle- income countries, accounting for second leading cause of death from an infectious disease, globally. The diagnosis of tuberculosis is crucial for controlling the disease. Biomarkers are biological markers which measure and asses as an indicator of normal biological states, pathogenic process, pharmacological responses and future disease risk of patients. The tuberculosis biomarkers can help classify patients at a single time point having active tuberculosis, latent M. tuberculosis or no diseases. In addition, these biomarkers have potential to predict future reactivation risk, support monitoring of the diseases and support in development of new drugs for tuberculosis. Scientists are exploring more about the tuberculosis biomarkers for accurate, cost effective and rapid diagnostic assay for better predictive of tuberculosis treatment outcome. In 2015, Spring Meeting of the Biomarkers and Correlates Working Group (BCWG), tuberculosis experts from around the world, discussed and made recommendations for the TB vaccine community regarding the studies needed to better define biomarkers or correlates for risk of TB infection or disease. Furthermore, there has been an increase in investment of tuberculosis research which have help address shortcomings in tuberculosis biomarkers research and development. For instance, in 2012 The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced $7.7 million funding for 10 new grants to identify biomarkers for diagnosing tuberculosis (TB). Thus, increase in investment and rising research and development activities associated with the tuberculosis biomarkers is anticipated to create new opportunities for the market, during the forecast period

Tuberculosis biomarkers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Tuberculosis biomarkers market primarily driven by a key factors such as the increasing incidence of tuberculosis. According to the WHO, in 2016 approximately 1.7 million people were dead and 10.4 million new cases were reported, worldwide. The introduction of newer tuberculosis biomarkers is expected to play a crucial role in helping scientist in the characterization and selection of suitable treatment strategies. For instance, in 2016 scientist from Oxford University identified new biomarkers for Tuberculosis (TB) which will provide valuable clues to assess whether potential new vaccines could be effective. The antigen detection technology and biomarkers discovery strategies are rapidly evolving, which is expected to fuel the Tuberculosis biomarkers market growth. Increasing awareness among doctors, patients and technicians in the developing countries would help in promoting the growth of market. However, more chances of experimental failure, ethical issues associated with the tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment, huge investment, time consumption, low validation and independent confirmation of biomarkers limits further development of tuberculosis biomarkers market.

Tuberculosis Biomarkers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Type

Immune response-based tests

Serologic and antigenic biomarkers

NAAT

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Research Institutes

Diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceutical Industry

Government Institutes

Segmentation by Application

Drug Discovery and Research / Clinical Trails

Diagnostics

Disease Prognosis

Tuberculosis biomarkers Market: Market Overview

The global tuberculosis biomarkers market is expected to expand due to increasing rising healthcare burden of tuberculosis among different age groups. Tuberculosis biomarkers market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level. The future of tuberculosis biomarkers market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period. Biologic drug industry is investing on R&D and the key players are focusing on increasing their production capacity for tuberculosis biomarkers.

Tuberculosis biomarkers Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global tuberculosis biomarkers market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds significant market share in the global tuberculosis biomarkers mainly due to the well-established players. The emerging regions in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa holds promising future for rise in tuberculosis biomarker market, due to increase in awareness towards the tuberculosis and increase in population simultaneously. In developing economies such as India and China, new industry players are trying to establish their market presence by developing the generic version of the biomarker, through contract research organizations. This is expected to support in reduction in the manufacturing cost for the company and other production related cost.

Tuberculosis biomarkers Market: Key Participants

Key players in the tuberculosis biomarkers market are Antrum Biotech, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QuantuMDx, bioMérieux, Abbott, Rapid Biosensor Systems Ltd, GlobalBio Diagnostics Corp., Danaher Corporation, Alere Inc and Cisbio Bioassays.

